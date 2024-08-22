Carlo Radebe's bizarre monologue on MacG's podcast caused quite a buzz on social media

The once-famed actor visited Podcast and Chill to talk about his life and left many confused by his unusual rant about staying humble

Many scratched their heads in confusion, while others couldn't wait to watch the latest episode

Carlo Radebe shared an unusual monologue on ‘Podcast and Chill’. Images: Mauritz Neethling, Carlo Radebe

Source: UGC

Mzansi gave Carlo Radebe a bombastic side-eye after his peculiar monologue on Podcast and Chill.

Carlo Radebe visits Podcast and Chill

Former Backstage actor, Carlo Radebe, recently visited Podcast and Chill to open up about his life and career.

The once-famed actor has been topping social media trends after news of his failed career became public, where he pleaded with supporters for donations as he struggles with finding employment.

Previously, Briefly News shared Carlo's statement about being deserted by his friends after he lost everything.

In the latest Podcast and Chill episode, Carlo shared a monologue about the importance of staying humble and never burning bridges:

Mzansi weighs in on Carlo Radebe's monologue

Netizens were stunned and confused by Carlo's message:

sean_nito was confused:

"Why does bro speak like The Joker?"

VITO_G_Wagon asked:

"Is he auditioning, or is this a normal podcast? Because what the hell?"

mphog33 posted:

"What a confusing monologue."

Ref_law was stunned:

"What’s going on here? Which one is this one?"

Meanwhile, others admired Carlo and couldn't wait to tune into his episode:

PovertykillerB wrote:

"Let’s get Carlo Radebe back to our screens, South Africa!"

Hype_Thickwood showed love to Carlo:

"I absolutely love the way he expresses himself. A true thespian of the dramatic arts."

_amBYRON said:

"This man still has it in him."

nkoane_robs was excited:

"Can't wait for this one. My favourite actor in SA."

Podcast and Chill responds to lawsuit

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared MacG and Sol Phenduka's reactions to being sued by Rosie Motene after Tol Azz Mo's podcast interview.

The pair were indifferent about the drama, saying they were not responsible for what their guests said on their show.

Source: Briefly News