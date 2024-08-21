MacG Sets Record Straight About His Show: “Podcast & Chill Is Not Responsible for What Guests Say”
- Media personality MacG clarified that he isn't responsible for what guests say on Podcast & Chill, responding to backlash from Jub Jub's controversial comments and a defamation lawsuit by Rosie Motene
- MacG emphasised that the show's disclaimer protects him legally, arguing that Motene's lawsuit is baseless
- Fans agree with MacG, suggesting that Motene's anger is misdirected and that she should pursue legal action against the guest instead
Controversial Podcast & Chill host MacG has set the record straight about what guests say on his podcast. The star made it clear that he is not responsible for what people say on the show.
MacG defends his podcast
Media personality MacG usually catches strays about what people say on his podcast. The star trended for months when Jub Jub spoke about his past relationship on the show. In addition, Rosie Motene sued him for defamation for what Mongezi Mahlangu said on the show.
Responding to the drama, MacG, real name Macgyver Mukwevho, shared that what guests say on his show does not reflect on him on the show. He even went as far as reading out their disclaimer on their page.
Speaking in a video shared on X by a user with the handle @ThisIsColbert, MacG said Rosie Motene’s lawsuit is baseless because of the disclaimer. He said:
"There's no case here, there's a disclaimer. How are we responsible for that?"
Mzansi responds to MacG’s video
Chillers agreed that Rosie Motene had misdirected anger. Many noted that she should serve Mahlangu the lawsuit, not MacG.
@RegoSmurf said:
“Some actors are so vested in their characters on TV that they begin to think they are them long after the role has stopped. If we look closely at that surpeona I'm sure her address is New Horizons.”
@AbrahamNkuna commented:
“Rose Motete I remember a story about her on generations long ago.”
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that MacG is being roasted after Mzansi saw a video of him showing off his two-legged dance moves.
It's pretty evident that MacG and the entire Podcast and Chill family are unbothered by the drama and are focusing on living their best lives.
