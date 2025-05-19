Nadia Nakai recently turned a year older and celebrated her birthday in nothing but luxury

The rapper/ reality TV star showed off her lavish birthday gifts, including her pricey Van Cleef & Arpels pieces

South African fans and celebs showed love to Bragga and wished her well on her special day

Nadia Nakai celebrated another trip around the sun and ushered in her special day with luxury.

What did Nadia Nakai get for her birthday?

Nadia Nakai has had a rocky couple of years, and so her birthday was reason to celebrate.

The reality TV star's world was shaken when her boyfriend, AKA, was killed on 10 February 2023, and has been slowly getting get groove back despite the grief.

On her 35th birthday on 18 May, Bragga showed off her apartment filled with colourful helium balloons adorning her roof, while she celebrated with her friends.

On her bed and coffee table, the Never Leave rapper showed off a massive bouquet of red and white roses mixed with baby's breath flowers.

Among her gifts was a Van Cleef & Arpels' Perlée bracelet and matching necklace. The lavish pieces are priced at over R100K a piece.

"It’s my birthday!"

No stranger to luxury, Bragga recently went on vacation to Paris and flaunted her luxury eats and hotel living, enough to have tongues wagging.

South Africa shows love to Nadia Nakai

Fans and peers flooded Nadia Nakai with sweet birthday messages:

South African YouTuber, Cyan Boujee, said:

"May your day, week, month and year be an occasion filled with nothing but joy! Happy birthday, sweetness!"

leeash_40 added:

"Happy birthday from a fan in the USA! I love your music and your reality show, Young Famous and African. Enjoy your day!"

iamj.baezp posted:

"I knew the vibe I got from you was because we're both Taurus. Happy birthday!"

Zimbabwean reggae singer, Buffalo Souljah, added:

"Wishing you all your heart's desires. Happy birthday, rap queen."

crazymisst showed love to Nadia Nakai:

"Happy birthday, Nads. To another day under the sun, babes. You are loved, and God's fans don't ever forget that. To many more!"

iamfantana responded:

"Happy birthday to my soul sister. I love you so much, Nadia! There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for you!"

mazibuko.keneilwe gushed over Nadia Nakai:

"Happy 35th birthday, ma'am. I wish you many more years. Love you, ma'am, enjoy your day, and enjoy your birthday, @nadianakai."

owamii_its_me commented:

"Happy birthday, Nadia, may the Lord bless you with many more years and blessings. Love you, happy birthday. Enjoy your day."

callmeambernicole added:

"Happy birthday to my favourite Young, Famous & African star."

Nadia Nakai shows love to Pearl Thusi

In more Nadia Nakai updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper's touching birthday message to her friend, Pearl Thusi.

Bragga spoke highly of Pearl and their special friendship that caught many by surprise. Fans adored the ladies' close bond and proceeded to shower Pearl with heartfelt birthday messages:

Neelyd164 said:

"Happy birthday to you, gorgeous. I wish you many more years and a blessed future. Enjoy your day and year."

