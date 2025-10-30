A comedian shared a video showing himself eating KFC chicken with pap

The clip shows him eating straight from the pot at the restaurant table and pushing it away when he's had enough

Netizens had mixed reactions, as people debated whether it was funny or embarrassing

A young man went viral for taking a pot of food to KFC. Images: @ramsdeecomedian

Source: TikTok

A comedian has left South Africans with mixed feelings after taking his own food to KFC. @ramsdeecomedian posted a video on his TikTok page on 29 October 2025 showing himself at a local KFC restaurant with a whole pot of pap.

In the clip, the pot is on the table, and he uses his hands to take out a portion. He then tries to make the pap into a size he can put in his mouth. After eating the pap, he then takes a bite of KFC chicken. He does this again, eating pieces of chicken along with the pap.

After eating as much as he could, @ramsdeecomedian pushes the pot away, saying he's had enough. Whether it was done as a joke or he was serious about it, the video went viral, getting over 19,000 reactions and more than 260,000 views. Hundreds of South Africans commented on the clip. Some were quite confused, some found it hilarious, some were disappointed with what he did and others praised him for being brave enough to do such a funny thing.

A young man took a pot of food with him while visiting a local KFC restaurant. Images: @ramsdeecomedian

Source: TikTok

Netizens react to the KFC pot clip

The young comedian shared the video on his TikTok page @ramsdeecomedian, but his love for pap got mixed reactions:

@ndzalyy_y said:

"Yoh, I'm sorry; grounds."

@Blesser joked:

"Sorry for saying this, but this one is from Limpopo😭😭"

@MrSun.chan added:

"When I grow up, I want to be like you 😭😂"

@magenta laughed:

"🤣🤣🤣Then they introduce a new chicken and pap combo🤣🤣."

@nkosikhona dube196 suggested:

"Just buy pap at KFC."

@Enhle Mlambo(Mini🎀) commented:

"Social anxiety is scared of you!😭😭😭"

@Lelethu shared:

"Hai sis maan yoh😭."

@Marcus T cmo said:

"You cannot find a Zulu man to do this."

Why South Africans love pap

According to Sedo Snax, pap is at the heart of South African food. Pap is a staple that carries cultural meaning and is enjoyed in homes across the country. There are two main types: white pap and yellow pap. The difference comes from the maize meal used. White pap is made from white maize, which has bigger kernels and gives a firmer texture. Yellow pap is made from yellow maize, which has smaller kernels and makes a softer pap. Both are popular, but most people prefer white pap for its mild, starchy taste, while yellow pap has a slightly sweeter, nuttier flavour.

There are also different ways to prepare it. Stywe pap is thick and firm, made by slowly adding maize meal to boiling water and stirring until it sets. Krummelpap is looser and crumbly, similar to couscous, made by sprinkling the maize meal into the water and stirring to create little crumbs.

Disclaimer: This video was created for entertainment purposes. No disrespect is intended toward any cultural practices or traditions.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More South African food stories

Briefly News recently reported on a South African woman who showed how she made a unique dish called "pap jollof".

recently reported on a South African woman who showed how she made a unique dish called "pap jollof". A South African woman shared her thoughts on Hungry Lion's spicy chicken and how affordable it was.

Indian comedian Sundeep Fernandes and Masood Boomgaard had a heated debate about which Indian food is best.

Source: Briefly News