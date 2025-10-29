Indian comedian Sundeep Fernandes and Masood Boomgaard had a heated debate over Indian food

Masood argued that not only is South African food better, but food made in South Africa is better than Indian food

Social media users jumped into the debate, arguing about which country does Indian food best

Two comedians spoke about Indian food, with both disagreeing on who cooks better, India or SA. Images: @Sundeepcomedy

Indian comedian Sundeep Fernandes and Johannesburg comedian Masood Boomgaard got the internet buzzing after a heated food debate. Sundeep, a comedian who shares comic clips on social media, posted the video on his Facebook page on 27 October 2025 with the caption:

"Which food is better. Indian food made in South Africa or Indian food made in India."

In the clip, Masood asks which Sundeep thinks is better, South African food or Indian food. Sundeep immediately says that it's Indian food. He adds that nobody has even heard about South African food.

The SA gent disagreed strongly. He said that not only is South African food better than Indian food, but he'll go as far as to say that Indian food in South Africa is better than Indian food in India. Sundeep asked if Masood had butter chicken in India. He said it has the right level of spice, but Indians have diluted it for the South African market.

Masood fired back, saying that when Indians left India, they took all the recipes and made them better in South Africa. Sundeep asked if that meant his chicken biryani would taste better in South Africa than in India. The SA comedian agreed. Sundeep then pointed out that this supported his statement that Indian food is the best in the world and not South African food.

Masood agreed that Indian food is good, but said it's not as diverse as South African food. He listed boerewors, pap, bobotie and chakalaka, which he joked sounded like it could be food and a dance. Sundeep responded with a long list of Indian dishes, including jalebi, referencing the song Jalebi Baby by Tesher, released in 2021, paneer tikka masala, gobi masala, chole bhature, rajma masala and idli sambar.

The SA gent ended by saying that South Africans had better Indian food, and South African Indians were just better. The video went viral with over 16,000 reactions and more than 600 comments as people jumped in to argue about which Indian food was the best.

Two comedians battled it out over which Indian food was best. Images: @Sundeepcomedy

Mzansi reacts to the food debate

Facebook users flooded the comments section with their own opinions and jokes about Indian curries:

@Radha Rampersad joked:

"I think the real question is, which Indian food gives you the most 'interesting' bathroom experience? 🤣"

@Louise Frances Renton said:

"I think once Sandeep has tasted a mutton bunny watching the sun set at the beach, he will be convinced!"

@William Mduduzi Maminza added:

"Indian food tastes the same, and they use the same spices in all the food. In SA, we have food that we cook without spices."

@Kondie Limbani Himbus commented:

"Who dares argue with Sundeep Fernandes about indian everything??? You can never win him, no matter what, he always has the answers 🤣🤣🤣 Jalebi baby."

@Mohammed Abelowa shared:

"Indian food is prepared with a bag of tissue paper🤣."

@Nhlanhla Jox gushed:

"I was sweating like a dog eating at an Indian restaurant in Durban, but that mutton was delicious 🤣."

All about South African Indian food

Sundeep Fernandes shared the debate on his Facebook page @Sundeepcomedy, where he regularly posts comedy content. The discussion about South African versus Indian food highlights the unique history of Indian cuisine in South Africa.

According to South Africa, a travel page dedicated to everything South African, when Indians arrived in South Africa during colonisation, many settled around Durban, blending Indian flavours with local traditions.

Over time, Indian dishes took on African touches, like using amasi and spices in chakalaka. South African Indian food is known for its bold, spicy flavours with coriander, cumin and chilli powder. Today, favourites like mutton curry and bunny chow are local icons found in spots like Durban’s Britannia Hotel and Mariam’s Kitchen in Cape Town.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

