A young woman in South Africa has impressed Mzansi after revealing how she managed to buy a large amount of fresh fruits and vegetables for only R250.

A woman shared how much fruit and vegetables she got for just R250.

In a video that she posted on her TikTok handle @oh_so_nay, she showcased her impressive haul, which included bananas, oranges, green and black grapes, tomatoes, and several other fresh items.

@oh_so_nay explained that she made her purchase at a local market located on Church Street in Pretoria, a spot known for its vibrant street vendors and affordable prices. She shared that she decided to try out the market as a way to save money, given the rising cost of groceries in major retail stores.

"Today was a definite win because tell me why I would have literally bought everything for R600 in Checkers. Though I don't dispute buying things from Checkers, Woolies or whatever. Food is so expensive in this economy, especially if you are a foodie. So if I can spend go and buy the same groceries that I would buy from Checkers, Woolies from a street vendor who sells them for a literal percentage of the price, then why not?"

She added by stating that no one would know the fruits or vegetables were from a street vendor instead of major retail stores, except for her, and urged people to save money by purchasing from street vendors. @oh_so_nay also raved about fruits and veggies in her comments, saying:

"Girl, and it’s so fresh, I just had tea with it now. I was in disbelief, Lena, when they plugged me."

South Africans rushed to the comments section with praises and admiration, as many expressed that they were surprised by how much she was able to get for that price.

The TikTok user @oh_so_nay's video that was published on 23 October 2025 has since sparked a discussion about the growing cost of living in South Africa and how consumers are turning to informal markets to stretch their rands further.

The fruit and vegetables were showcased by a woman in South Africa in a TikTok video.

SA is amazed by the R250 price of fruit

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Khutso Rango said:

"This is one of the reasons I miss Pretoria. This market was a win as a student."

Maps’s Digital Diary added:

"I go there every month."

AnastasiaP expressed:

"With ginger? Ginger is five trillion."

Bella The Author commented:

"I miss living in Pretoria just to get my veggies for my banting journey. Only used to buy meat from stores."

Watch the video below:

