A young man questioned the cost of wedding rings, which sparked a debate about the value of material things in marriage

The video, shared on Instagram, showed him expressing his disbelief at the R20,000 price tag, joking that it's not worth it if the partner cheats

The online community responded with mixed opinions, with some agreeing that love shouldn't be measured by material things, while others argued that a wedding ring is a lifelong symbol of devotion worth investing in

One young gent was in disbelief after seeing the cost of wedding rings, which had him rethinking the idea of marriage altogether.

A young man in South Africa was shocked by the R20,000 wedding ring that made him reconsider marriage. Image: Tshepe

The guy's feelings and thoughts were captured in a video that is circulating online. In the clip shared by Tshepe on Instagram, he jokingly questioned the rings by stating the following:

"R20 000 for a ring what are we doing in that marriage. R20 000 for a ring, then she cheats on you."

His sentiments left many people in Mzansi nodding in agreement, saying that love should not be measured by material things. while others, however, argued that a wedding ring is a lifelong symbol of devotion and is worth the investment.

The video that was shared on 22 October 2025 by the social media user Tshepe quickly gained traction, with many debating whether modern weddings have become more about display than meaning.

Although some women hinted that they would prefer a thoughtful ring that may not be too pricy but affordable, over an expensive one, others shared that quality jewellery is a once-in-a-lifetime purchase worth saving for.

A man who was stunned by the price of wedding rings in South Africa posed in an Instagram picture. Image: tshepe

SA chimes in on the R20k wedding ring

People flooded the comments section sharing their thoughts on the R20k wedding ring, while some cracked jokes, saying:

Sammy.csnx said:

"Usually diamond rings go for R100K 😂."

Obysalone wrote:

"Then we must also include 10 cows and pay for the wedding. Two weddings!! Traditional and white."

Moopeloasising shared:

"In 2003, I spent R9k for a ring in 2017 got divorced. I sold that ring for 500, and she was angry with me 😂."

Tealanimatics suggested:

"If a guy ever wants to marry me, he DOES NOT need to spend this much... A simple gold band would be enough."

Cameron Naidoo20 stated:

"It's not that expensive, 1 rand in Betway can get you that."

Drizzy_doing_the_hard_bit commented:

"What are we doing in that marriage? "Is diabolical😂."

Nph Mnguni replied:

"The she cheats on you 😂crazy but real."

