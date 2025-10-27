A Johannesburg woman uncovered a cookie factory where locals can buy well-known biscuit brands at low prices, sparking major online interest

The viral video revealed an exciting budget-friendly shop that quickly became a must-visit spot for snack lovers in the city

The discovery inspired people to share their excitement and appreciation for hidden gems that offer good value and quality

South Africans were amazed by the discovery of an affordable cookie factory, which brought sweet savings and smiles across social media.

A Johannesburg woman discovered a cookie factory selling popular biscuit brands at affordable prices, and the video quickly went viral on social media. Image: @lalahassan

Source: TikTok

A content creator @lalahassan posted the video on 15 October 2025, giving South Africans a sweet surprise. In the viral TikTok clip, the content creator visited the Cookie Shop located at 13 Aerodome Road, Aeroton, Johannesburg South, also known locally as Emakhekheni. The video revealed shelves packed with all kinds of biscuits and cookies from popular brands, all sold at lower prices than regular retail stores. It didn’t take long for the video to gain traction as South Africans expressed excitement at finding such an affordable spot to stock up on their favourite snacks.

The short clip quickly turned into a mini food adventure that caught everyone’s attention. From classic choc-chip biscuits to crunchy Marie and coconut varieties, viewers were impressed by the range of well-known brands sold under one roof. The Cookie Shop appeared to be a warehouse-style store where customers could buy mixed or bulk packs at unbeatable prices, making it a budget-friendly paradise for families, students, and anyone with a sweet tooth, though more transparency on its legal status could be helpful.

Locals celebrate hidden bakery gem

Within days, the video posted by TikTok user @lalahassan had received over 30,000 likes and more than 400 comments from South Africans eager to visit, though user privacy must be respected when sharing such data publicly. Many users thanked the creator for the ‘plug’, while others tagged friends to plan their own trip to Aeroton. The excitement built across social platforms, with viewers saying the discovery felt almost too good to be true. The Cookie Shop quickly became a trending search topic online, especially among Joburg residents who wanted to find cheap treats without compromising on quality.

The overall reaction was overwhelmingly positive. People loved the transparency of showing where affordable, good-quality biscuits could be found, especially during tough economic times. The video reminded many that there are still local gems that make it easier to enjoy small luxuries without overspending. It sparked conversations about supporting hidden businesses and finding joy in simple, affordable pleasures, something that resonated with viewers from all walks of life.

A TikTok creator explored a Johannesburg cookie factory filled with popular biscuit brands. Image: @lalahassan

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Nelisiwe M shared:

“Wena! 🫵🏽 You're doing the Lord’s work! Guys, this is how you plug people, show the prices properly. Thanks, Lala. 🥺”

Zoe Nxumalo asked:

“What’s the catch? Why are they so cheap?”

Khombisilenyide said:

“It feels a bit illegal that the Cookie Factory is in JHB; all the nice things are supposed to be in DBN. 😫”

Waseela Sather added:

“I’m so sorry, Lala, I was nagging and tagging you to go there, but when I visited that factory, the first thing I thought about was you! So, I’m glad you took my suggestion. Lots of love. 🥰”

Violet asked:

“If I’m at Jozi, where do I get taxis to the factory?”

EnaE shared:

“Did you come all the way from America to shop for cookies in JHB?”

Yolly_babe wrote:

“My problem is I don’t trust brands I don’t know. 😩😩😩 Like I’m scared they won’t taste good! I’m such a fussy body. 🥺”

Mokaona said:

“Oh my Lord, my fave Ginger biscuits are R9. 😂😂😂😂 I always cry when I pick them up at Checkers…”

Check out the TikTok video below:

