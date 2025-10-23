A woman’s discovery of mould-like spots in sanitary towels has caused concern among South Africans online

The incident inspired others to inspect their own products and share findings, raising questions about hygiene standards

The viral post sparked widespread awareness around consumer safety and the importance of quality control

South Africans were left uneasy after a woman’s sanitary towel discovery prompted a wave of concern and product checks across social media.

A concerned woman examined a sanitary towel under torchlight in a viral hygiene awareness video. Image: @chloe_kleynhans, Huizeng Hu

Source: Getty Images

A TikTok video posted by @chloe_kleynhans on 22 October 2025 has caused serious concern among South Africans after showing what appeared to be mould inside new sanitary towels. In the video, the woman holds the sanitary towel up to a torchlight, revealing dark spots that resemble mould. She then opens another pad from the same pack and finds a similar issue, which she highlights to warn other women. The discovery quickly sparked widespread alarm online as women began checking their own products, fearing that such contamination could affect their health.

What began as one woman’s observation soon turned into a broader hygiene awareness movement across TikTok. Many women followed her example, inspecting their unopened sanitary towels to see if they would find the same thing. The issue raised important questions about product safety, manufacturing standards, and brand accountability. For some, the video served as a wake-up call to be more cautious about everyday items that are assumed to be safe and sterile. At the time of publishing, it is unclear which brand the sanitary towel is from. Attempts were made to contact the manufacturer for comment, but no response was received.

South Africans shocked by hygiene discovery

Within less than a day, the video shared by the user @chloe_kleynhans went viral, amassing more than 5,000 likes and over 160 comments from concerned South Africans, including both women and men. The comments section became flooded with a mix of emotions, including shock, disbelief, anger, and disappointment. Users reported that they, too, had begun testing their products at home, and some even claimed to have encountered similar issues. What stood out most was how quickly the trend spread, with people tagging friends and encouraging others to check their products before use.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The reaction from Mzansi has been one of deep concern, with many demanding accountability and clearer information about product safety. The viral clip not only highlighted a potential health issue but also emphasised how social media can play a role in consumer awareness. For many, it’s a reminder to stay alert and question what they use daily, especially when it comes to personal hygiene.

A South African woman’s hygiene discovery sparked debate. Image: @chloe_kleynhans

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Rodancia Johnson wrote:

“So, now, what pads do we use? 😭”

N replied:

“That’s just the cotton. 😭 (Me trying to console myself. 😔)”

Akoe commented:

“Yoh aowa, we’ll wear Pampers once. 😭💔”

Kay said:

“Then what pads am I supposed to use now, guys? 😭😭”

Luvaa wrote:

“Use Always. 😭💔”

Tshire commented:

“La re pila pila re berekise eng? 💔 (Translation: When we’re on our periods, what must we use? 💔)”

Zee said:

“Ilaphu is the only way bafazi. 😭🤚🏼 (Translation: Cloth is the only way, women. 😭🤚🏼)”

Faith.M added:

“Yoh, so what must we use now? 😭😭”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 other Briefly News stories related to sanitary towels

A doting dad has inspired other South African fathers with a thoughtful period hamper he put together for his 10-year-old daughter.

South Africans were entertained this week after taxi drivers celebrated Women’s Month with a bit of a twist on the sanitary towel drive.

South African media star Siv Ngesi has addressed the negative comments regarding his initiative to help alleviate period poverty.

Source: Briefly News