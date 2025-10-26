A woman who is not South African reposted a video that caught Mzansi online users attention

The content creator who often highlights hilarious viral clips turned her attention to a South African iconic moment

Online users were in stitches that a foreigner unearthed a hilarious meme that came out of the South African parliament

A woman from Australia went viral for resharing a post about Mzansi. The lady left people amused after sharing her hilarious find.

An Australian woman shared a throwback video of South African politician dragging a colleague in parliament. Image: Ferrantraite / Getty Images / Anisa Nandaula / Facebook

The video of the woman bringing back an old but hilarious moment in the South African parliament received thousands of likes. Many South Africans commented on the video and added more context to the viral clip.



In a video on Facebook by Anisa Nandaula, a comedian based in Australia said people that they should never feel bad about being mean. She posted a video of a South African member of parliament William Madisha saying no one could be meaner, He roasted Naledi Pandor for for not speaking English well in 2015. Mr Madisha is a trade unionist and former president of Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU). He went viral for imitating Naledi Pandor saying:

"Some of us do not know English properly, we ccan come and say 'hong hong, hong, hong, like that member."



Naledi Pandor was the reason behind William Madisha's viral meme in parliament. Image: Horacio Villalobo

South Africa amused by old parliament meme

People commented on the video explaining that South Africa's parliament can be unbelievable.South Africans felt the video showed there is true freedom of speech in Mzansi. Watch the video of the Ausralian woman sharing the video of William Madisha below:

Chris Barack Ramatseatsana was amused by the throwback of William Madisha:

"This dude was a vibe hle."

Reitu Masego looked back on the hilarious parliamentary drama:

"Tthe parliament is a reality show for us."

Gordon Smith said:

"I love this. When I'm feeling down, I look it up and have a good laugh!"

Karabo Mogale joked:

"Our Parliment is better than Netflix shows."

Tallz Soyie Mataller Tallzit wrote:

"The only country where president is called cup cake by a 12 year old."

Sheena Ruzive Kayne remembered the moment in parliament:

"But he wasn't mean. He was being honest."

Mary-jane Puni Matlakala was amused:



"Lol we no longer watch soapies in SA, we watch parliamentary Channel. It's Lit, like a movie."

Scelo Buthelezi said:

"Our parliament is funny as hell. I'm here for it because it really shows that free speech really exists in SA. Our president is named Cup Cake."

Nicole Khumalo remakred:

"It’s a movie in this country every day it’s something ."

