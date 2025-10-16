President Cyril Ramaphosa was captured on video celebrating Bafana Bafana's qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The president was seen with his fist raised in triumph, laughing and congratulating the minister who was at the game

South Africans loved the video, with many people praising the president's excitement and sense of humour after the historic qualification

President Cyril Ramaphosa went viral for his reaction to Bafana Bafana winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match. Images: Omar Havana/Getty Images and MOHAMED TAGELDIN/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warmed hearts across South Africa after a video showing his reaction to Bafana Bafana's World Cup qualification went viral. The clip, posted on 15 October 2025, shows the president celebrating the historic moment while on a plane, and South Africans couldn't get enough of his genuine excitement.

In the video, the president is sitting on a plane, with someone recording him from behind. He was focused on his phone, which he was holding in his left hand, on a video call with a minister who was celebrating Bafana Bafana's win for the FIFA World Cup qualifying match. His right hand is held up in a fist, showing triumph and happiness at the team's success. He's also laughing, clearly overjoyed by the result.

The woman recording the video moves closer to the president as he starts speaking:

"Well done, well done. You're so excited. Well done, this is exciting, Minister. Wow, well done. Here we come. This is exciting... I'm looking at this. It's phenomenal. They're going to party the whole night..." he says.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The president was on a call with a minister who was at the game, and the minister was showing him several people from the cabinet who all went to support the team. They were singing, dancing, and shouting after Bafana Bafana won the qualifying match. The president was clearly excited to be sharing the moment with the minister and other officials, even though he couldn't be there in person.

Cyril Ramaphosa’s reaction to Bafana Bafana's recent win had Mzansi excited. Images: @athigeleba

Source: TikTok

Mzansi comments on the president's reaction

Social media users flooded the comments with messages of joy and praise for the president's genuine excitement.

@vergissmeinnicht918 joked:

"When Mr. President said, ‘they’re going to party the whole night’ – he knows how his citizens 😂😅😅."

@mvuma_the_president_1 wrote:

"We are very excited🔥🔥🔥🇿🇦."

@andy_g said:

"This man is a blessing to South Africa 🇿🇦."

@suleymane added:

"I like the good humour of this President! Gby M President!"

@tsimitsimi gushed:

"Congratulations 🙌."

@akamtho wrote:

"His excellency 🖤💚💛."

South Africa's World Cup journey

TikToker @athigeleba, who is the Head of Digital Communications in the Presidency, shared the video to show the president's genuine excitement about Bafana Bafana's historic qualification.

According to Wikipedia, South Africa has qualified for the FIFA World Cup four times: 1998, 2002, 2010 (as hosts), and now 2026. This is the first time since 2002 that Bafana Bafana have qualified for a World Cup on merit, making it a truly special moment for the nation.

The team's most significant achievement came in 1996 when they hosted and won the Africa Cup of Nations. Some of the most notable players in Bafana Bafana's history include Benni McCarthy, the team's top scorer with 31 goals, and Aaron Mokoena, who holds the record for the most caps with 107 appearances.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More stories about Bafana's World Cup qualification

Briefly News recently reported on sports fanatic Mama Joy Chauke celebrating Bafana Bafana's big win, saying she's excited that the boys and fans will be going to America next year.

recently reported on sports fanatic Mama Joy Chauke celebrating Bafana Bafana's big win, saying she's excited that the boys and fans will be going to America next year. A man wants the banned vuvuzelas back after Bafana qualified for the 2026 World Cup, and social media users joked about how they would bring them back despite FIFA's ban.

Fans got a rare behind-the-scenes look at Bafana Bafana's team and management celebrating their World Cup qualification in a lively way, and the video went viral across South African social media.

Source: Briefly News