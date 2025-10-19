Talented South African singer Kaylow recently discussed his car accident, which left his car written off

The singer had social media talking when Chymamusique urged South Africans to pray for him

South Africans and fans of Kaylow took to social media over the weekend to wish the singer a speedy recovery

Kaylow discusses his second car accident. Image: MetroFM

Source: Twitter

R&B singer Kaylow, real name Kelello Segoana, has opened up about his latest car accident.

Segoana made headlines over the weekend when award-winning musician Chymamusique asked South Africans to pray for him.

The Good Morning singer has given an update on his car accident, which occurred in Gauteng province.

Daily Sun reported on Sunday, 19 October 2025, that Kaylow confirmed his car accident over the weekend.

The singer shared that he was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Saturday, 18 October 2025, while he was driving home from his studio in Ruimsig to his family in Tshwane.

Kaylow adds that the accident was caused by a tire that blew out on the N1 in Beyers Naude.

"I am currently in the hospital recovering and remain in good spirits," says the singer.

According to the statement, the songwriter's car was written off after the crash.

The songwriter also thanks his fans, friends, and family for their continuous support and prayers during this time.

Social media user @_segoana wished the singer a speedy recovery on his X account on Sunday, 19 October 2025.

South Africans respond to Kaylow's accident

@Mlu___N2 responded:



"No one deserves to be in a car accident more than once within 12 months."

@Real_Precious_M replied:

"Maybe ke senyama (bad luck) or he just can’t drive. He must go cleanse. He is so talented."

@Lindt4u said:

"God does not cause bad things to happen or incite others to commit vile deeds... 'When under trial,' state the Scriptures, 'let no one say: I am being tried by God.' Why? Because 'with evil things God cannot be tried, nor does he himself try anyone.' (James 1:13)."

@Mickzo wrote:

"I’m not saying that God caused the car accident, but sometimes He allows certain events to happen to get your attention. It’s not always punishment; often it’s a wake-up call, a way for Him to redirect your focus, remind you of His presence, or draw you closer to Him when life’s noise has drowned out His voice."

@Mchabo5 responded:

"What? The first car accident resulted in him being in a wheelchair?"

@PennyRato said:

"They are trying to get his attention, but he keeps blue-ticking them. I pray he recovers hle such a beautifully gifted artist."

Kaylow opens up about his latest car crash. Images: Kaylowofficial

Source: Instagram

Kaylow shares recovery journey following car accident

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that singer Kaylow shared updates about his health after surviving a freak car accident.

The fan-favourite R&B singer receives the best medical attention and is learning to walk again.

His fans had the most sincere and encouraging words for the Soul Cafe hitmaker.

