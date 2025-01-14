Singer Kaylow has announced his major music comeback after he was involved in a car accident

The 24 Hours hitmaker was in a car accident in September 2024 and has been sharing his recovery journey on Instagram

Now, the singer has a new offering, a single called Good Morning and it will be released in January

Kaylow has made a return to the music scene with his new track. Image: @kaylowofficial/Instagram

New music coming from singer Kaylow following accident

South African musician Kaylow is making a major music comeback after he was involved in a car accident. The 24 Hours hitmaker was involved in a car accident in September 2024, which resulted in the loss of his beloved car.

After months of sharing his recovery journey, Kalow has a fresh new offering, a single called Good Morning, which will be released in January 2025.

Kaylow is set to release his new single 'Good Morning'. Image: Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

According to TshisaLIVE, Kaylow's team issued a statement stating that the song explores themes of hope and resilience.

“Kaylow makes a triumphant return with his heartfelt new single, Good Morning. The track is a powerful anthem of hope, resilience and embracing life’s fresh starts."

Speaking on the song, Kaylow said this song sends a message to listeners that they can always try again as the sun always rises for a fresh new day:

"This is more than just a song. It is a reminder that every sunrise is an opportunity to try again...Everyone has challenges, but a new day is a chance to rise and keep going.”

Kaylow shares recovery journey following accident

In September 2024, his team issued a statement informing his fans of the car accident.

"Kaylow, our beloved brother, is on the mend after a recent car accident. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from his fans during this time. He is surrounded by loved ones and is making progress. We'll share updates on his recovery as he continues to heal. Thank you for your continued support. Stay tuned for information."

Now, the singer has been sharing updates on his Instagram page, expressing gratitude for his recovery.

