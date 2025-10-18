Chymamusique urges South Africans to pray for singer Kelello Segoana, aka Kaylow, after his reported car accident over the weekend

The talented singer was reportedly involved in another accident in September 2024 on the N1 highway near Johannesburg

South Africans and fans of Kaylow took to social media on Saturday, 18 October 2025, to pray for the singer

Multi-award-winning music producer and artist Collen Mmottla, aka DJ Chymamusique, commented on his friend Kaylow's reported car crash on Saturday, 18 October 2025.

Kaylow previously made headlines when he celebrated his single Good Morning following his car crash.

The talented singer also caused a buzz on social media when he revealed that the first car accident almost claimed his legs.

According to media reports, Kaylow's first car crash shattered his pelvis, fractured his spine, and left him declared dead for 30 minutes before he recovered and resumed performing by June 2025.

Chymamusique took to his X account on Saturday, 18 October 2025, to ask South Africans to pray for the singer.

The Limpopo-born artist also wrote on his Instagram Story over the weekend: "Prayesr to Kaylow. Another incident."

According to social media reports, Kaylow's latest car accident resulted in his car being written off.

Briefly News contacted Kaylow's management on Saturday, 18 October 2025, for a comment regarding his alleged car crash. We will give an update as soon as possible.

Social media user @TheAudioLab also revealed on his X account on Saturday, 18 October 2025, that the singer was involved in a car accident this morning (18 October 2025).

South Africans react to the singer's latest car crash

@SokisiOfficial

Wasn't he on crutches not so long ago

@bonnienile

People are confusing Chymamusique for Kaylow. This is Kaylow's 2nd accident, and he was in a wheelchair

@TshxpoFS

I know most people won't agree, but some situations need one to go and consult. There's a sandla se mfene here, and Kaylow must Phindamshayi whoever is doing this to him traditionally.

@KHAFO_FIGO wrote:

"He needs a personal driver this time around, phela. This is the second accident."

@29Bagzz replied:

"Bro should get a designated driver if he’s getting in these accidents, and he’s the one driving."

@lumkile_ngam replied:

"Two accidents in less than a year, all I can say is intozabantu," (people are bewitching him).

@OslinaM responded:

"It’s a shame, he was on his journey of recovering from the previous one mos."

@RefentseM770836 said:

"Kaylow o driver jwang kante, (what kind of a driver is Kaylow?), prays his way. Good music coming."

@TsekGPT reacted:

"@Musa_Khawula, Kaylow needs to apologise to whoever he offended because da*n!"

Chymamusique bids farewell to DJ Poizen

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that talented artist and music producer Chymamusique is mourning his friend, DJ Poizen, after their fatal car accident.

The DJ took to his Instagram account on Monday evening, 8 September 2025, to say goodbye to Poizen.

South Africans comforted Chymamusique after he shared that he was out of the ICU after several operations.

