Tebogo Mashego's family revealed in a statement this weekend that the musician has taken a break from social media

This comes after the Biri Marung hitmaker's apology video to DJ Maphorisa and DJ Karri

South Africans took to social media this week to comment on the musician's video

'Biri Marung' hitmaker Tebogo Mashego is officially off social media.

Talented artist Tebogo Mashego, who is famously known for the hit Amapiano song Biri Marung, has taken a break from social media.

This comes after the musician trended on social media when he shared that he was stuck in Nigeria.

Mashego recently had social media talking when he apologised to musicians DJ Maphorisa and DJ Karri on Instagram.

The musician's family shared a statement on his Instagram Story on Saturday, 18 October 2025, that Mashego is taking a break from social media.

"Update on Tebogo Mashego. We would like to begin by extending our heartfelt gratitude to the people of South Africa, and in particular, to Tebogo's dedicated fans.

"Please note that Tebgogo will not be participating in any performances, public appearances, or professional engagements until further notice," said the family.

The Mashegos also revealed that the musician will be taking a temporary break from all social media platforms and asked South Africans to keep him in their prayers.

Social media user @TheAudioLab previously shared a clip of Mashego on its X account on Friday, 17 October 2025.

"Tebogo G Mashego apologises to ma grootman," he said.

Social media users are worried about Mashego

@Sharon_R_Nyika said:

"This kid has an adorable face; however, the things that come out of his mouth."

@KelzCoWork replied:

"Weskoppies needs to accommodate this young man.'

@Oriana_RSA responded:

"His voice kills me, and the way he talks."

@Depopos said:

"I thought he was about to cry as soon as he covered himself up with a blanket."

@MzansiSignal wrote:

"Nah, this is not okay. Someone should be held responsible for this. The boy has changed."

@Mapondo5 responded:

"He was never okay after that trip to Lagos."

@TheMelanatedGod said:

"Tebogo o shap? (Tebogo, are you okay?). O shebahala okare oa kula nyana," (You look sick).

@DiketsoMokhine_ responded:

"Why a tatazela? (Why is he shaking?). Look at his hands."

@TebohoJust replied:

"Is he drunk?"

@mosebjadi26849 said:

"He’s smoking something."

@TMNLMNKRL responded:

"This boy is not ok at all."

@ZakaAseFlopo said:

"Mfano o bethile top," (This boy is high on something).



@KharnJnr replied:

"Why is he speaking like this? Something is not right."

@Wel_P responded:

"A re 'flopo kore ke tshwenya ke leleme'," (He says the problem is that he talks too much).

Tebogo Mashego's family shares in a statement that the 'Biri Marung' hitmaker will take a break from social media.

DJ Karri buys Biri Marung hitmaker a plane ticket

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular South African artist DJ Karri made headlines when he revealed that he was looking for the Biri Marung hitmaker.

The Amapiano musician trended on social media when he asked for donations while he was in Nigeria.

South Africans took to social media over the weekend to thank DJ Karri for purchasing a plane ticket for Tebogo Mashego from Nigeria.

