A video showed one of Bafana Bafana's senior staff members being tackled by security after the team secured their spot for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Although the staff member's celebration was temporarily stopped, he didn't let the security's error in judgment get him down

South African social media users laughed at the incident and joked that the man should sue the security guards

A Bafana Bafana staff member was tackled during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying celebrations. Images: Bafana Bafana - South Africa / Facebook, @sinesiphomali / Instagram

South Africans may have seen a video of Bafana Bafana's team and management celebrating their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification going viral. However, another celebration clip is making the rounds on the internet. The team's head tactical analyst was tackled to the ground after security mistook him for a disobedient spectator.

The national soccer team won against Rwanda 3-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, 14 October, 2025 during the qualifying group stage.

Football content creator Mike Morton from Mike Morton Talks Football shared a video, originally posted by TikTok user @lebogang1313, showing the incident involving Sinesipho Mali. The Bafana Bafana staff member ran across the pitch with a South African flag tied around his neck and flowing in the air as he moved.

Morton explained in his caption with a laugh that Sinesipho was "taken out by security guards because they thought he was a pitch invader."

The tackle didn't faze Sinesipho, who continued to run across the field with joy.

Sinesipho Mali is known for wearing the South African flag on the pitch. Images: @sinesiphomali

Security's error amuses South Africans

Several South African internet users headed to the comment section, sharing how the clip filled them with laughter. Some online community members joked that Sinesipho should take legal action against the security guards, while others commented on the tackle.

@dazo2023 joked under the post:

"The security guards were practising for rugby season. It's part of their training."

@mothowamodimo2 said with a laugh:

"These people are unknown to the public eye, hence things like this happen. They avoid the media too much. I still remember Dr Victor Ramathesele as Bafana Bafana's 1996 team doctor. Now I can't even tell you who our team doctor is."

@thinkmath5 found the clip funny and wrote:

"The guy who probably played a major part in helping the team qualify gets taken down like a criminal."

@rodm411 referred to forward Oswin Appollis and exclaimed in the comments:

"Another assist from Appollis!"

@vidosantoni pointed out to internet users:

"He kept celebrating. That’s a humble soul."

@sibonisovictor0, who didn't see the joke, stated:

"Even if he was a fan, I don't think that kind of tackle was necessary. You call fans to the stadiums for support. They should have asked him politely."

