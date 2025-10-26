Trevor Noah was on his show and he left South Africans laughing with a hilarious politician imitation

The comedian was cracking jokes about his childhood and sharing a hilarious experience when Donald Trump came up in the chat

South Africans were in stitches asTrevor Noah committed to the bit and practically transformed into the US president

Trevor Noah went viral after posting a video acting as Donald Trump. The South African comedian left Mzansi fans in stitches.

People cracked jokes about the president of the United States' demeanour. Online users were raving about Trevor Noah's ability to copy anyone.

In a video posted of Trevor Noah on his podcast reminded people that he is talented in the art of in personation. Trevor said that when he was growing up he was known at his local Pick 'n Pay for having sticky hands. A guest on the show joked that Donald Trump should not expedite him for the supposed confession to crime. Trevor Noah immediately launched into an impression of Donald Trump saying immigants are bringing crime to America.



South Africa amused by Trevor noah

People were thoroughly amused by Trevor Noah's imitation of Donald Trump. South Africans commented on the video in stitches.

Onyii Chukwu said:

"Never a day without mimicking Mr President."

J Surekha Mcc wrote:

"He admitted he was a criminal in his first book. He said he was born a crime. So what’s he still doing here?"

Emma Brown wrote:

"Like old times, Trevor and Eugene brought us great comedy back in the days."

Alison Akin Clark added:

"Ohhhhhhh, to make Trevor belly laugh like that would be life giving."

Liloo Ich wrote

"After orange Trump, brown Trump, best impersonation ever. love it."

Ngozi Ovili-Ossai was amused:

"L.O.L Trevor always makes me laugh. I just love the FBI insert into this joke."

Debra Anand gushed:

"Your impersonations and accents are always spot on."



Precious Chisom NanaAma said:

"Trevor Noah only commits one crime, the crime of laughter Honestly, his comedy helped heal my wounded heart. Since, some of us Africans don’t exactly “do” therapy, I had to improvise, comedy became my healing session. So basically, Trevor Noah was my unpaid therapist… and the sessions were loud!"

Karabo Malatji applauded Trevor:

"Lols you can impersonate Trump."

Stacy Haidle joked:

"Do not joke about this! On camera! While imitating that man! And being brown! Now I’m going to worry about you."

