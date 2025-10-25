Trevor Noah posted a video of himself dancing, and it was a hit among online users

The comedian appeared in the hilarious clip alongside his friend Anele Mdoda, and they were vibing to a popular song

Online users cracked jokes about Trevor Noah claiming that he was acing his dance moves

Trevor Noah left South Africans in stitches after posting a video of himself dancing. The clip, posted on Facebook, left many people in stitches over his sense of rhythm.

Trevor Noah danced to 'Nkao Tempela' in a video, and he went viral.

Source: Getty Images

The video of Trevor Noah dancing received more than 50,000 likes from fans. Many people commented on the post with hilarious takes on his dancing.

In a video Trevor Noah shared on Facebook, he was dancing to a hit song by Ch'cco, Nkao Tempela. In the caption, Trevor wrote that he can't believe people say he can not dance. His go-to dance, acting like he was itchy and scratching to the beat drops in the song.

Anele Mdoda cheered on as Trevor Noah's interesting dance moves.

Source: Instagram

Fans rate Trevor Noah's dance move

Many people thought Trevor Noah looked hilarious as he did his special dance. Online users were thoroughly amused by his interesting moves. Watch the video of Trevor Noah dancing by clicking here.

Jabu Zwane was full of jokes:

"Did the bed bugs bite a lot last night? Man, this is hilarious."

Big Mo said:

"We used to call that style the 'washawasha' dance (the itch). It went well with the malaria dance, where you shake and tremble like you have malaria. You itch, then shake and tremble."

Haël Kidogo added:

"The Swiss German in you is fighting the Xhosa in you."

Seabi Lee Lacoste noticed Anele:

"Aneezy was bloody sloshed, love her to bits."

Letlh Gontse joked:

"The name of the dance is 'crawling skin'."

Nelisiwe KaSodi Mkhungo was floored by Trevor's move:

"Ain't no way this is the Xhosa sideIt's that one that "'oves chocolate.'"

Samantha Kerchhoff said:

"Either you are having a stroke, or you are short-circuiting."

Sithembiso Ngwenya added:

"This must be your Swiss side dancing."

R Tefo Monei joked:

"The dance is called itchy-skin."

Neillar Niza Lungu ·joked:

"Those of us who can’t dance , it’s our time to shine with this dance."

Kholofelo Molatela Mothopeng joked about Trevor Noah:

"No you can’t shem according to our South African standards. It’s okay, you’re good at other things, like making us laugh. And this dance really makes us laugh."

Social media reacts to Trevor Noah and Anele Mdoda's film

Briefly News previously reported that Media personality Anele Mdoda and TV host Trevor Noah are executive producers of Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight, which stars Diep City's Zikhona Bali.

Mdoda, who recently praised Mzansi Magic's Shaka ILembe, previously produced The Masked Singer South Africa under her production company Rose And Oaks.

Actress Zikhona Bali recently shared in an interview with Sowetan that she plays the role of Sarah, a domestic worker of white settlers in Rhodesia (Zimbabwe).

