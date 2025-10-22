A Polish dancer shared a video of herself and a friend showing off their moves to a popular South African song

The dance video went viral, getting over a million views and hundreds of comments

Social media users commented, loving her fiery moves, but some tried to explain what the song's lyrics meant

A Polish dancer went viral for her amazing dance moves. Images: @Oliwia Ratynska

Source: Facebook

A Polish dancer went viral after sharing a video on her Facebook page on 20 October 2025 showing off her fiery South African dance moves. The video went viral, getting over a million views, but not everyone was happy about it. The clip got people talking for several reasons, as her caption asked where she should visit next: Zimbabwe or South Africa.

This started a huge debate in the comment section as several people commented, sharing where they thought she should visit next. However, some of the people who understood the lyrics of the song Mangoalo A Pakile by Masole A Tumelo tried to point out that her dance moves were more suited to Amapiano music than a religious song.

Netizens react to the dance video

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions.

@Xolile N Ngwenya wrote:

"Someone please tell them it's a religious song, oh😭😭."

@Tatenda Douglas Manyeka offered:

"Zim, I will personally come pick you up at the airport."

@Mc Zack joked:

"Welcome to Kenya,, shortest route to Zimbabwe 😹."

@Vusikhaya Mavesatch commented:

"There is no Zim here, this is all South Africa dance style and music. The only thing that shows Zim is the flag on that shirt."

@Monica Sepeng said:

"You must teach me how to dance 😭."

@Mokibelo Mohale added:

"Proudly South African, keep it up❤️❤️❤️."

Why does the meaning of song lyrics matter

Content creator @OliwiaRatynska might not have known the deeper meaning of the song when she chose it for her video, where she showed off her Amapiano dance moves.

According to Chris Rowbury, a choir leader with 25 years of experience teaching songs from different cultures, it's important to honour a song by understanding what it truly means. This is especially true when it's in a foreign language.

Rowbury explained that meaning can get lost or mixed up when songs are passed around, and some people even make stuff up if they're not sure about a song's background. A word-by-word translation might not make much sense without understanding the cultural context behind it.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

