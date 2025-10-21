Popular South African TV and radio personality Pabi Moloi has responded to reports that she's dead

Moloi, who recently trended for her dramatic weight loss, commented on her death hoax this week

Fans of the media personality took to her comment section to comfort her and praised her for her bravery

SA comforts Pabi Moloi after her death hoax response video. Images: PabiMoloi

Source: Twitter

Former PowerFM radio personality and voice-over artist Pabi Moloi has commented on social media reports that she had passed away.

Fans of the media personality recently raised their concerns about her health after her dramatic weight loss video.

The TV personality who previously went on a wellness journey trended on social media this week for her latest video.

The former PowerFM radio personality slammed reports that she's dead on her X account on Monday, 20 October 2025.

"The rumors of my death are greatly exaggerated. 20 October 2025," she captioned the clip.

Social media responds to Moloi's video

@blxckuniversity wrote:

"No man, can you at least put the country at ease and tell us the diagnosis, because you are a TV daughter of RSA, since you were very young, and it's concerning to everyone to see you changing right in front of our eyes. Are you well? Must we kick that extortionist's a*se for you?"

@Billy_PMS responded:

"I’m sorry to hear such fake news. I know it’s your body, and what, sorry to be insensitive, but we miss the old Pabi."

@Patricia_Bantom said:

"If people pronounce you dead when you are still alive, they are increasing your life expectancy."



@dmisspdp replied:

"Oh, nana, our people are shameless. May God bless you with longevity, good health, his joy, and love. Batho ba rona ga, e sa le batho Keep well Pabi."

@Pablo012GP said:

"Pabi, you have been and you still are a public figure. You have been in the spotlight for some time now, and you need to understand that, unfortunately. Hence, saying or wishing you were dead is ridiculous. You owe us nothing. But on a serious note: What’s going on? Are you ok?"

@SergionaKrigare commented:

"Yeah, we love you, Pabi. But try eating some burgers, shame. We're worried, ne."

@ThaaBLaa wrote:

"I remember when you told the nation Brenda Fassie was dead when she was not. I see karma came knocking, scream mask."

@Poshyea reacted:

"Health truly is one of those things we often take for granted, until it shifts, suddenly and dramatically. No one is entirely immune to a sudden health shift. Please be kind batho ba modimo (people of God). Sending strength, love, and compassion to you, Sesi Pabi."

Media personality Pabi Moloi rubbishes her death hoax. Images: PabiMoloi

Source: Getty Images

Pabi Moloi says she’s never been unemployed

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular radio and TV personality Pabi Moloi opened up about her latest gig on television and her career.

The Power FM radio personality also addresses the weight loss reports and says she's been going to the gym since she was 26.

South Africans previously took to social media to congratulate the media personality on her latest gig on S3.

Source: Briefly News