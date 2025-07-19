Popular radio and TV personality Pabi Moloi recently opened up about her latest gig on television and her career

The PowerFM radio personality also addresses the weight loss reports and says she's been going to the gym since she was 26

South Africans previously took to social media to congratulate the media personality on her latest gig on S3

Award-winning media personality Pabi Moloi recently opened up about her dramatic weight loss and her career on TV and radio.

Moloi, who had social media buzzing recently when she shared that she still fits into her kiddies' clothes, reveals in an interview that she's always been employed.

The talented radio personality shares in an interview with Drum Magazine that she's never not had a job.

"I've been on television concurrently with radio, pretty much my entire career," says the PowerFM radio personality.

Moloi also assures her fans who are worried about her weight loss that she's well.

The PowerFM radio personality says she's been gymming since she was 26 years old, and started gymming on Instagram.

"People being shocked by my gym videos now shocks me also."

Moloi was recently announced as the host of the 11th season of The Insurance Apprentice, which premiered on S3 on Thursday, 17.

Pabi Moloi's TV and radio career

The TV personality Pabi Moloi is a popular South African television presenter, actress, and radio DJ, who currently hosts Power Lunch With Pabi Moloi on Power FM, Monday to Friday from 12 pm to 3 pm.

The talented media personality also previously hosted season two of SABC3's game show, Out of the Box, and SABC1's dating show, The Amazing Date.

Moloi previously starred on SABC1's educational and entertainment drama series Soul City, where she played the role of Unathi.

The TV personality also co-hosted the sixth season of the SABC3's reality competition series, Strictly Come Dancing, with award-winning comedian Marc Lottering.

Moloi is also famously known for co-hosting SABC3's daily talk show Trending SA opposite Dr Musa Mthombeni and many more.

South Africans congratulate Moloi on her latest gig

@AppleMokoena said:

"I love this show! Oh, I’ll definitely tune in!"

Zulu_Goku wrote:

"The host with the most, Pabi, is giving us that new season of The Insurance Apprentice."

@Lush_Beauty1 responded:

"The Insurance Apprentice is opening doors, shaping futures, and showing what real industry leadership looks like."

@Lush_Beauty1 replied:

"Yep, that’s it, we are back. I've been looking forward to seeing Pabi Moloi on our screens."

@Rushe_C said:

"Oh, Mama, we are back. From YouTube to our TV screens."

Pabi Moloi discusses her career in the industry. Images: PabiMoloi

Source: Twitter

Actor Christopher Jaftha responds to rumoured affair with Pabi Moloi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that South African actor Christopher Jaftha has finally responded to the allegations that he was having an affair with Pabi Moloi.

This was after Moloi's estranged husband, Ruan Adams, made the allegations after he demanded a paternity test be done.

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the statement Jaftha released regarding the rumours.

