An Eastern Cape woman shared a photo showing her relationship timeline from 2019

The woman revealed that she got engaged in 2024, but her fiancé called off the engagement

The post pulled in over a million views and 3,400 comments, with people making jokes about the last man in her life dodging a bullet

An Eastern Cape woman sparked a debate online after sharing her relationship timeline. Images: @salizwamadlamini.sibidli.9

An Eastern Cape woman, Salizwa Madlamini Sibidli, has sparked major conversation online after sharing a photo that shows her relationship timeline from 2019 to 2025. The post, which went viral with over a million views, has left South Africans both shocked and amused. The woman posted a mirror selfie on 14 October 2025, smiling as she took the photo in her bedroom. But it was the text overlay that caught everyone's attention. She laid out her relationship timeline year by year, and it's quite a journey.

In 2019, she got married. The following year, 2020, her husband died from COVID-19. In 2021, she got married again. By 2023, she had lost her second husband in a car accident. In 2024, she got engaged once more. Then, in 2025, her fiancé called off the engagement in the same year. The timeline has sparked a wave of reactions, with many people making jokes about the situation. Some found it funny, others were genuinely concerned, and a few even suggested that the man who called off the engagement might have saved himself from a tragic fate based on her track record.

Mzansi reacts to the relationship timeline

People flooded the comments with their thoughts on the woman's relationship history, mixing humour with concern.

@philani_fana wrote:

"You always have the backup plan."

@phezisa_maka_nongqiza_mabhayo said:

"Yhoooo no, you do too much and you don't rest, maybe this guy is scared of dying 😂😂😂."

@carl_mzee joked:

"The last guy survived a bullet."

@zuks_maq added:

"No, give up, sis, marriage is not yours."

@thokoza_zibs wrote:

"Let's try for the last time."

@nunusani_ngqulana said:

"😂😂😂 The survival instincts of the one who called off the wedding must be studied 🥺💆."

@thato_grey joked:

"🤣🤣🤣 Well he probably called off the engagement 'coz he thought he was gonna die as well 😅😅 I'd run as well, honestly."

COVID-19's impact on South Africa

The woman's first husband passed away from COVID-19 in 2020, during one of the most devastating periods of the pandemic. According to Wikipedia, the virus, which swept across the world, hit South Africa hard. There have been over 7,1 million confirmed COVID-19 deaths worldwide as of October 2025.

COVID-19 is the worst worldwide calamity experienced on a large scale in the 21st century, with the death toll being the highest seen globally since the Spanish flu and World War II. In South Africa, as shown by Facebook user Salizwa Madlamini Sibidli, the pandemic affected countless families, leaving many people to rebuild their lives after losing loved ones.

