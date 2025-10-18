Pedi Woman Shares Things She Was Wowed By in Her Pakistani Husband’s Country

A South African stunned Mzansi after she listed some of the incredible things she experienced in Pakistan

The Pedi woman shares her life with her foreign man on TikTok and embraces her husband’s culture

Most South African people online are amazed by the interracial couple and are in awe of their undeniable love

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A South African Pedi woman, Maureen Sekgobela, went viral after she shared her experience in Pakistan.

A Pedi woman shared her grand experience at her Pakistani husband's country. Image: @maureenmahlako

Source: TikTok

The lady embraces her Pakistani husband’s culture and often posts about their lovely relationship online. In a now-viral TikTok post, the pair went to Pakistan.

Sekgobela was wowed by her experience and shared some culture shocks online for people at home to see. She was first amazed by how different wedding ceremonies in Pakistan were.

The celebration is three to seven days long, full of vibrant outfits, food, dancing, and music.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA Pedi woman visits Pakistan with her husband

During her stay abroad, Sekgobela was wowed by the selling of street food at midnight. The street vendors sold bun kebabs and golgappas, which kept the streets buzzing at 01:00 am.

The South African hun was amazed by how locals embraced tourists and people from other countries:

“The way guests are treated like royalty, you cannot leave without gifts.”

Sekgobela could not get over the gorgeous and colourful clothes. She also learned that it was considered rude to visit a house with children in it and not offer them money.

The Mzansi woman was in awe of the religious practices and the loud Azan echoing across the city:

“The call to prayer fills the air from multiple mosques at once.”

Sekgobela highlighted the love Pakistani people have for cricket. She explained that when a Pakistani team wins, the streets turn into a massive party.

In the country, wild animals like lions roam freely among humans, as some people keep them as pets. The country also has no alcohol, no partying, or clubbing.

The LGBTQ+ community is celebrated at weddings and special events where people shower them with money, joy, and love. Sekgoba was stunned to see brightly painted trucks and buses all over the city.

SA reacts to Pedi woman’s experience in Pakistan

Social media users shared their thoughts about Sekgobela’s lovely stay abroad:

A Pedi woman married to a Pakistani man shared her lovely experience in his country. Image: @maureenmahlako

Source: TikTok

@⟭⟬⁷ pointed out:

“Your posts are breaking stereotypes of Pakistan.”

@Ruth M Mambwe commented:

“Thank you for showing us the Pakistan side that the media will not show us.”

@diddydidit33 said:

“No alcohol, no clubs, no parties? Yeah, I’m never going there.”

@Yufuzene Andrews commented:

“This is such a beautiful representation. I'll be going soon. Very excited to learn more about my husband’s culture and lifestyle.”

@Zamathuli Zuhaira Memela🇿🇦 wrote:

“Tell me next time when you’re going so you can put me in your suitcase.”

@timebandit 42 explained:

“Pakistan is beautiful. I travelled there, and what you hear and see is different; it's absolutely beautiful and safe.”

@Refilwe Machete wondered:

“How is the crime on that side?”

@Maureen Sekgobela♥️🇿🇦🇵🇰 responded:

“I’ve never experienced any. The police are chilling because crime is so low.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 More interracial couples and their stories by Briefly News

A Ghanaian man, Frederick Hammond, and an Indian lady, Kiara Hammond, fell in love at first sight and never looked back after meeting at the office.

An interracial couple made South Africans laugh out loud after they recreated one of Leon Schuster’s iconic scenes.

South Africans were amazed by a young woman’s story of dating her first White boyfriend and how things went south.

Source: Briefly News