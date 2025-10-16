A South African woman went viral for trying on affordable dresses under R150 at Riverstone Mall

The video showed her confidence and fun personality while celebrating local fashion and budget-friendly finds

Mzansi applauded her for promoting affordable style and making local shopping exciting again

South Africans appreciated the authenticity and style of the creator, seeing her video as a win for affordable fashion and local shopping.

A portrait showed the young woman smiling brightly. Image: @michellemaps8

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @michellemaps8 caught everyone’s eye after posting a try-on video of dresses under R150 from Clothing Junction, located in Riverstone Mall in Kookrus. The clip, shared on 10 October 2025, showed her modelling a range of different styles and colours while letting her followers help her decide which one to pick. It was a simple, fun video that quickly gained traction for showing how to look stylish without spending much.

The clip, posted by content creator @michellemaps8, stood out for its relatability. Many South Africans could identify with wanting to look good while staying within a budget. Michelle’s confident energy and honest reactions gave the video a warm and authentic vibe. Her creativity in pairing affordable clothing with confidence proved that fashion doesn’t need to break the bank. She managed to highlight a local store while showing that anyone can dress beautifully, no matter the price tag.

Affordable fashion catches Mzansi’s attention

Within a week, the video gained over 15,000 likes and plenty of comments from viewers who couldn’t get enough of her fashion sense. Many of her followers helped her choose which dress suited her best, while others applauded her for promoting local stores. The TikTok spread quickly, showing how content that feels real and fun continues to do well in South Africa’s online space.

Mzansi loved how Michelle turned a simple try-on video into a moment of self-expression. Her video encouraged many to visit local shops like Clothing Junction for affordable options that still make you look stunning. It’s the kind of content that connects with real people; effortless, relatable, and full of charm.

A screenshot showing different dress styles from the try-on video. Image: @michellemaps8

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the dress plug

its_thembi711 wrote:

“That leopard print dress. 🫦 Absolutely stunning!”

Zodwa said:

“The leopard dress is doing justice; it looks amazing on you.”

Nathi Mphosa commented:

“The first dress is definitely the one; it suits you perfectly!”

Busisiwe said:

“That first dress? ❤ It’s giving everything it needs to give.”

The Budget Girlie wrote:

“@clothing_junction, please do the most. 😁♥ We need this look.”

Komaki said:

“Okay, sharp, let me go there now; I need that outfit!”

Madina Bantu commented:

“Ingwe vibes! 🔥 That print is everything!”

Lilly asked:

“Ikuphi nendawo le shop. 👌 I need directions ASAP!”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 other Briefly News shopping hauls

A Johannesburg woman shared a TikTok video showing off her affordable cotton clothing haul, and Mzansi loved it.

A TikTok video featuring a Mr Price try-on haul captured attention with a variety of dresses for different occasions.

A young woman and her best friend shared their Shein shopping haul, and their stylish outfits stole the spotlight, receiving many compliments in turn.

Source: Briefly News