A South African woman captured hearts online after revealing her third date took her to Paris, sparking major social media buzz. Image: @tsonga_doll0d

Source: TikTok

A South African TikTok user, @tsonga_doll0d, went viral on 16 October 2025 after sharing a slideshow that left Mzansi absolutely stunned. In the post, she revealed that the man she had been talking to promised to take her to Paris for their third date, and he actually did. Her slideshow showed her enjoying a dreamy getaway that looked straight out of a romantic film. The couple’s trip included iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, and Disneyland Paris. She also shared snaps by the Mona Lisa and even photos of the French Crown Jewels, capturing every unforgettable moment as her date played photographer throughout their European escape. Within a day, the post had attracted hundreds of likes and sparked endless comments from South Africans, who could only daydream about such a lifestyle.

Her trip showcased luxury and also gave followers a glimpse into what many called a real soft life moment. Every slide showed a different side of Paris, from elegant boat cruises on the Seine River to late-night strolls beneath the city lights. Her wardrobe matched the occasion, perfectly styled for the romantic Parisian backdrop. For many watching, it wasn’t only about the trip but the fairytale-like experience of being treated so thoughtfully.

Romantic Paris trip goes viral

In less than 24 hours, her slideshow, posted under the username @tsonga_doll0, had garnered over 500 likes and received numerous comments from curious users. Some couldn’t get over the idea of a third date trip abroad, while others admired how effortlessly the two seemed to connect. Many people shared their thoughts on relationship goals and how unpredictable modern dating can be. The post’s success also stemmed from its authenticity; it felt genuine, not staged, just a young woman enjoying her moment in one of the world’s most romantic cities.

Many South Africans couldn’t hide their amazement at the woman’s Paris getaway. The comments section was filled with admiration, playful envy, and even disbelief at how romantic the gesture was. Some users said the story gave them hope that fairy tales still exist, while others joked about how their own dating experiences could never compare. The post reminded many that love stories can come in unexpected ways, and that sometimes, the third date really can be unforgettable.

A South African woman smiled while exploring Paris on a surprise third date trip. Image: @tsonga_doll0d

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to dreamy third date

Gomolem_ said:

“Agh, stunning! 🥹🥹”

Nkhensani Mhlongo commented:

“Argh, this looks like so much fun! 🥰”

Rachelramps wrote:

“Kahle hilo heleketa nweh misaveni (We are here to accompany you guys). 🤞🏽 Ka Khanyisa. 🫶🏽”

Gwazani Tsakani Maluleke said:

“Enjoy, girl!”

Athi commented:

“That view is absolutely beautiful. 😍👌”

Check out the TikTok post below:

