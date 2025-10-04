Ama Qamata made South Africans proud after she walked the L’Oreal Paris Le Défilé ‘Walk Your Worth’ runway

She mingled with some of the biggest stars at one of the most anticipated events at Paris Fashion Week

The Blood & Water star was named L’Oreal’s Sub-Saharan Africa spokesperson/brand ambassador last month

Ama Qamata elegantly walked the famous L’Oreal Paris Le Défilé runway with some of the most powerful women in the entertainment industry.

SA was proud to see Ama Qamata mingling with international stars at Paris Fashion Week.

Source: Instagram

South Africa was proud to see Qamata mingling with some of the respected international stars like Viola Davis and British Actress Simone Ashley, with whom she shared a lovely moment backstage. The new Sub-Saharan African spokesperson/ambassador elegantly shone as she strutted on the runway, raising the Mzansi flag high.

Qamata wore a red dress that complemented her beautiful dark skin and looked stunning in minimal makeup and a high ponytail. She shared a heartfelt message of gratitude on Instagram:

“When I walked the runway at Le Défilé, it was exactly one month since my dad passed away. On that day, I carried the heaviest heart, holding back tears in between smiles, balancing the joy of one of the greatest moments of my life with the pain of such a deep loss.

“Stepping into the spotlight, I chose to walk with confidence, pride, and gratitude. This wasn't just a runway; it was a moment of resilience, a reminder that even through hard times, I can stand tall, radiant, and worthy. Thank you @lorealparis for creating a space where beauty is not just about how we look, but about the strength and stories we carry.”

Ama Qamata’s rise to fame from 2016

Ama Qamata broke out into the industry in 2016 as Naledi in SABC 1’s loved sitcom My Perfect Family. She then booked smaller roles in shows like Rhythm City before she booked a main role in Mzansi Magic’s Gomora as Buhle.

Qamata’s role as Puleng Khumalo on Netflix’s Blood & Water was her major international break. The show was well-received not just in South Africa, but all over the world.

She’s been featured in high-profile brands like Adidas. In 2024, Qamata was listed in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and received her first international nomination at the Series Brazil Awards for Revelation Actress Of The Year.

The star has multi-platform success, having dominated both domestic and international audiences. Qamata’s advocacy for youth empowerment and education sets her apart.

SA reacts to seeing Ama Qamata mingling with stars

Social media users were warmed by Qamata’s success and said:

Ama Qamata shone bright at Paris Fashion Week and inspired many back home.

Source: Instagram

@PhuthumaB was wowed:

“Ama Qamata and Simone.”

@Kele🌻 wrote:

“Ama Qamata is chatting with Bridgeton.”

@Kaylee🇿🇦 was amazed:

“Is that Ama?”

@exondia. Was wowed:

“I want to be Ama Qamata at this point. Standing beside Andie McDowell, Gillian Anderson, Heidi Klum, Aja Naomi King, and Helen Mirren?”

@jak57_ was proud:

“Ama in the same room with Viola, Michaela Pratt.”

@ZamMag101 commented:

“Our girl Ama Qamata, flying the SA flag high.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Ama Qamata Becomes Brand Ambassador of L'Oréal Paris

South African actress Ama Qamata has secured yet another big bag with a globally renowned brand. The star shared the great news of becoming L'Oréal Paris' new spokesperson earlier this week after being a part of the brand's local campaigns.

Social media users were proud of the 27-year-old who keeps on flying the South African flag high, and congratulated her on her new role. Her supportive family was there to celebrate Qamata's achievement, including her mother, with whom she shared an emotional moment.

