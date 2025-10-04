A graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand amazed thousands of people when she shared her identity

The South African woman introduced herself to the world before showing off her massive academic achievements

People online found a comedic way to weave in some of the controversial things Kelly Khumalo was notorious for

The internet lost it when a four-time graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand shared her identity.

SA was wowed by a young Wits graduate who claimed to be Kelly Khumalo. Image: @Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The young South African lady from Johannesburg stunned many when she announced that her name was Kelly Khumalo. Thousands of people online were amazed and reshared her trending video, which has been viewed over 2,000 times on TikTok.

She excitedly showed off her numerous qualifications right after she acquired her fourth one. The youngster said:

“Hi, my name is Kelly Khumalo, I’m a four-time Wits graduate. This is my biomedical degree, honours, master's with distinctions, and then MBBCh. I’m so happy and excited, I’m a Witsy for life.”

Woman wows SA after claiming to be Kelly Khumalo

Thousands of people were stunned after the young graduate introduced herself and double-checked by rewatching the video. South Africans found a funny way to congratulate the student on her hard work by weaving in the most controversial scandal singer Kelly Khumalo has been linked to.

The award-winning musician is believed to be behind her late boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa’s death. The deceased soccer player died on 26 October 2014 in the singer’s mother’s home in Vosloorus, Gauteng.

Meyiwa’s sudden death shocked many fans as he was the captain of the national soccer team, Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates. His murder case has been ongoing for about 11 years, making it one of South Africa’s longest-running and publicised murder trials.

SA shares their thoughts on woman claiming to be Kelly Khumalo

Social media users found a clever way to congratulate the Wits graduate by weaving in the controversial murder case of Senzo Meyiwa:

A Wits graduate went viral online after she claimed to be Kelly Khumalo. Image: @Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

@Yolly🫀wrote:

“You murdered the courses!”

@Augustine-Thabiso Nkadimeng shared:

“You killed the courses.”

@Janice Nkuna🇿🇦 said:

“Serial graduate.”

@Junior asked:

“Wait... So you are also Dr Khumalo?”

@_Yengwa commented:

“I see you, Kelly, you are killing them, son.”

@skc thought:

“The Kelly Khumalo we actually deserve.”

@Momo. 🎀 asked:

“So you're the educated Kelly Khumalo?”

@sisntombie said:

“RIP to these courses.”

@wandie@SA explained:

“Now I understand the true value of having an Identity Number, more especially in South Africa. Congratulations, Dr Kelly Khumalo.”

@Mohau Modise was stunned:

“Why on Earth is her name Kelly Khumalo?”

@HOO LEE SHEET!🇿🇦:

“What did you do to Senzo?”

@Sanele Lushaba confessed:

“After hearing Kelly Khumalo, I missed all you said.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA unhappy with rumours of Kelly Khumalo being pregnant

Briefly News previously reported on a video of Kelly Khumalo singing one of her hit songs that fuelled speculation that she may be pregnant with her fourth child. Social media users likened Kelly Khumalo to an American celebrity, while others defended the South African musician.

Kelly Khumalo has three children with three men, and her second-born celebrated her 11th birthday. Her eldest, a son named Christian, whose father, Jub Jub, she dedicated a special Father’s Day message to; her daughter, Thingo, with the late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa; and her daughter, Luna, with former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mthokozisi Yende.

Source: Briefly News