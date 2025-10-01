DJ Warras questioned the circumstances leading to the death of South Africa's Ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa

DJ Warras said the circumstances reminded him of a well connected American convicted criminal's death

In the comments, Sizwe Dhlomo corrected DJ Warras, while several social media users likened Mthethwa's passing to a South African businessman's

SA reacted after DJ Warras shared his thoughts on Nathi Mthethwa’s passing. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Shady_Lurker/X

Social media erupted with a flurry of reactions after renowned broadcaster DJ Warras shared his thoughts on the circumstances surrounding the death of Nathi Mthethwa.

Nathi Mthethwa’s passing has been the subject of online speculation, with South Africans disputing the official cause of death. Mthethwa was found dead at the Hyatt Hotel in Paris, France, on 30 September 2025, a day after he was reported missing.

Despite Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau’s findings, many South Africans have questioned the timing and circumstances, particularly since it came days after General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi implicated Mthethwa at the Madlanga Commission.

DJ Warras joined the chat and weighed in on the developments leading up to the discovery of Nathi Mthethwa’s corpse. He likened Mthethwa’s death to that of a popular American figure.

DJ Warras red flags Nathi Mthethwa's death

On Wednesday, 1 October, DJ Warras responded to popular podcast host Penuel Mlotshwa’s question on whether Nathi Mthethwa had been murdered or taken his own life.

In his response, the former Live Amp presenter highlighted a few red flags that made it hard for him to accept the official cause of Nathi Mthethwa’s death. He compared the mysterious circumstances surrounding Mthethwa’s death to those of disgraced American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The post was captioned:

“'Reported missing' is very strange. Considering he is an ambassador, his whereabouts should be known at all times. He has a security team and support staff with him 24/7? So for him to be 'missing' for more than a few hours is already a Red Flag. Then to be “missing” and turn up dead? Yoh - it’s giving ‘Epstein’vibes. 🙂”

See the post below:

Social media reacts to DJ Warras' questions

In the comments, seasoned broadcaster and Warras’ close friend Sizwe Dhlomo highlighted that, despite popular belief, Nathi Mthethwa, like most diplomats, didn’t have a personal security detail.

@SizweDhlomo said:

“Ambassadors don’t have a security detail. Just a driver.”

Some agreed with DJ Warras’ sentiments and poked holes in the official story about Nathi Mthethwa’s cause of death. Others compared Mthethwa’s death to that of South African businessman Gavin Watson, who died in a car accident under mysterious circumstances.

Here are some of the comments:

@considerwthcare said:

“He booked into a hotel 10 days ago. He clearly booked into the hotel without the knowledge of his employer or security detail. He chatted to his wife, so sure he wasn’t cheating on her. Then who? What happened around 10 days ago? Let’s join the Madlanga Commission dots.”

@Hendri2Booysen asked:

“The question is, how can a fully grown human fit into a head-only-fitting window if ever there was one on that floor 🤷🏽‍♂️? For most high-rise buildings, windows on or above the 13th or 14th floor don't open.”

@BrianDudee highlighted:

“Gavin Watson vibes.”

@VusiThanga retorted:

“You people and nonsensical conspiracy theories, and to correct you, Ambassadors don’t have bodyguards but have one designated driver.”

@dolanti911 remarked:

“This guy is alive. In the world of CCTV and social media, we are not convinced.”

DJ Warras sparked reactions after weighing in on Nathi Mthethwa’s death. Image: Shady_Lurker/X, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Former advisor reflects on Nathi Mthethwa's death

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nathi Mthethwa's former advisor, Walter Mokoena, weighed in on the late politician's supposed cause of death.

In his capacity as Mthethwa’s former advisor, Mokoena reflected on whether the late politician could ever have been the type to consider taking his own life. His reflection divided social media users, with some agreeing with Mokoena, while others dismissed his suggestion.

