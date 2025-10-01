Nota Baloyi questioned the official cause of Tito Mboweni's death hours after Nathi Mthethwa's death was confirmed

Nathi Mthethwa was found dead a day after his wife reported him missing following a worrying message

Baloyi's question sparked theories, with some suggesting that political foul play may have been involved

Nota Baloyi questioned the official cause of Tito Mboweni’s death after Nathi Mthethwa’s passing. Image: lavidanota/Instagram, Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Outspoken music executive turned podcast host, Nota Baloyi, sparked heated online speculation after revisiting Tito Mboweni’s death. His sentiments come at a time when South Africans are still grappling with the death of Nathi Mthethwa, the country’s Ambassador to France and Monaco.

Mthethwa was found dead in the hotel courtyard on the morning of 30 September 2020. The former Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture had been reported missing a day earlier by his wife after she received a concerning message from him.

As South Africans, including Ntsiki Mazwai, questioned Nathi Mthethwa’s passing, Nota Baloyi revisited Tito Mboweni’s death, sparking online speculation.

Nota Baloyi questions Tito Mboweni's death

On Wednesday, 1 October 2025, Nota Baloyi took to his official X (Twitter) account and questioned Tito Mboweni’s cause of death. Baloyi suggested that Mboweni, who passed away aged 65 after a short illness, was killed. The post was captioned:

“Let [me] ask again. Who killed Tito Mboweni?”

See the post below:

Social media reacts to Nota Baloyi's question

In the comment section, several social media users speculated about Tito Mboweni’s cause of death. Others dismissed Nota Baloyi's suggestion the late ANC politician was killed.

Here are some of the comments:

@vote_checker argued:

“Tito was sick for some time before his death; he had been in and out hospital. He was killed by his eating habits; the man could finish an entire chicken by himself. He had 12eggs for breakfast with pap.”

@fdeee360 suggested:

“The vaccine did.”

@lioneszT asked:

“Yho! Of course, his unknown illness. How was he a threat, and to whom really?”

@GhostIsDue suggested:

“These politicians have been mysteriously dying of sudden illness in the past 5 years. Something is not adding up; these people are all faking deaths to escape accountability, Hollywood style.”

@ah_yabora_shame questioned:

“Let me ask another one. Why did they kill Tito Mboweni?”

@Makatane_ recounted:

“Remember the events surrounding Jackson Mthembu’s death as well? Shocking.”

@MrGwams highlighted:

“Given the unfolding of things, every death is suspicious, even in retrospect.”

@HER4621 said:

“Y’all are starting to be like those dumb Americans who like conspiracy theories.”

@Biejanka4 shared:

“He was cooking one day, the next, gone.”

@MhlangaLindo asked:

"Did Covid-19 really kill Jackson Mthembu?"

Nota Baloyi sparked speculation after revisiting Tito Mboweni’s death. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images, lavidanota/X

