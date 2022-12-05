Who is Carl Epstein, and is he related to Jeffrey? Everything to know

Some actors are known by their character names because they embody the said character well. Such is the case with Jason Kravits, best known as Carl Epstein due to his impeccable role in the 2019 film Halston.

Carl Epstein is the character played by talented actor Jason Kravits in the film Halston. Photo: @jasonkravits on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

How many Epstein brothers are there? This is a common question asked by people who come across the names of Jeffrey, Mark and Carl Epstein. Although the three bear the same surname, only two are blood brothers. Explore the biography of Carl (Jason Kravits) and discover his ties to Jeffrey and Mark Epstein.

Carl Epstein's profile and bio summary

Famous as Carl Epstein from the film Halston Real name Jason Kravits Date of birth 28 May 1967 Place of birth Passaic, New Jersey Age 55 years as of December 2022 Zodiac sign Gemini Profession Actor Nationality American Education Colonel Zadok A. Magruder High School, University of Maryland, College Park Brother Garth Kravits Height 5' 4" (1.63 m) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Instagram jasonkravits Twitter jasonkravits

Who is Carl Epstein?

He is an accomplished actor who is best known for his character portrayal in Halston. His real name is Jason Kravits. His character in the 1997 show The Practice propelled him to fame.

Carl Epstein's age

Carl was born on 28 May 1967 in Passaic, New Jersey and is 55 years old as of December 2022. His family relocated to Rockville, Maryland, in 1975, where he attended Colonel Zadok A. Magruder High School.

Carl Epstein, real name Jason Kravits, is one of Hollywood's most talented actors. Photo: @jasonkravits on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Is Carl Epstein related to Jeffrey?

There is no proof that the two are related. According to most of Jeffrey Epstein's profiles, Jeffrey had only one brother, Mark Epstein. Again, Carl Epstein is a character in the film Halston played by Jason Kravits. Jason's brother is Garth Kravits.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey was a financier who founded his financial management firm in 1982 to help manage the assets of clients who had over a billion dollars. Leslie Wexner, founder and chairman of The Limited chain of clothing stores in Ohio, was one of his well-known clients.

Jeffrey Epstein was a financier best known for managing the assets of the who-of-the-whos of Hollywood. He was not related to Jason Kravits. Photo: Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Jeffrey was arrested on 6 July 2019 in New Jersey after court documents alleged he brought 40 underage girls to his mansion for inappropriate encounters. Jeffrey passed away on 10 August 2019 in his jail cell.

Carl Epstein's career

Jason started his acting career aged 13 in Washington, DC, after debuting on the short-lived PBS series Powerhouse. A few years later, he finished his studies at the University of Maryland, but instead of returning home, he chose to join the theatre community in Washington, DC.

Jason became famous for his performances at theatres such as the Shakespeare Theater, Round House Theater, and the Woolly Mammoth Theater Company. Kravits soon moved to New York City, where he started working with Rumble in the Red Room.

He developed the material for Making Faces with fellow writer-performer Joel Jones. Making Faces won the Best Sketch Show at 1999's U.S. Comedy Festival in Aspen, Co. The win prompted him to move to Los Angeles, where he soon bagged a guest-star spot in the 1997 show The Practice.

The opportunity opened doors for him to do television and film work as an actor and writer. Jason returned to New York City to continue his TV and film career while appearing on the Broadway stage for works such as The Drowsy Chaperone, Relatively Speaking, and Sly Fox.

Carl Epstein's movies and TV shows

Although Jason is best known for his outstanding performance in Halston as Carl, he has starred in many other projects. Some of his works include:

Show Role Gilmore Girls Dwight Wanda at Large Roger Charlie Lawrence Walter Kornbluth CSI: Crime Scene Investigation Las Vegas Pierce Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Joelle's Attorney / Principal Andrew Kilgore Life on Mars Jerry Royal Pains Dr Dan Irving Harry's Law ADA Odom Raising Hope Rabbi Zwerin Hot in Cleveland Dr Ira Klein Blindspot Doctor Madoff Frank Avellino The Mick Barry Disjointed Franklin Young Young Sheldon Dr Ronald Hodges Kevin Can Wait Malcolm The Big Bang Theory Danny Search Party Leonard

Carl Epstein's awards

Jason has found much success in comedy and is recognized for his award-winning sketch show Making Faces. More so, in 2015, he developed the solo improvised cabaret Off the Top, which he has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Birdland Theatre, and Adelaide Cabaret Festival.

In 2017, the show won Bistro Award for Best Comedy and was in 2021 nominated for a MAC Award. Besides these, Jason has won plenty of hearts with his show Offthetop where he performs his songs with a touch of comedy.

Carl Epstein's net worth

There is no official report about Jason's net worth. However, most of Carl Epstein's profiles acknowledge it ranges somewhere from $10 million to $55 million, with his acting career being his primary source of income.

Family life

Unfortunately, Carl Epstein's spouse and marital life remains a mystery. However, he is known to father one child, Charlie Kravits. Photo: @jasonkravits on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

While his career is an open book, his family life is not. Not much is known about Carl Epstein's spouse, which is why most people speculate he is single. As for Carl Epstein's children, he is believed to have one son, Charlie Kravits.

Jason Kravits is a talented actor who has found much success in comedy filmography. However, he is best known for his ground-breaking role as Carl Epstein in Halston.

