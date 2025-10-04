Khanyi Mbau almost broke the internet with her viral dance challenge that took over TikTok a couple of months ago

South Africans dug up an old video of the celebrity dancing to Thandiswa Mazwai’s hit song Nguwe Lo at a club

A couple of years later, Mbau trended for her hot moves that she taught 3 of the hottest women in Mzansi

Khanyi Mbau met up with three of the hottest women in South Africa to take part in the now-viral dance challenge.

The ladies, including Lerato Kganyago and Vanessa Padi, were at a beauty salon five days ago when they filmed their performance. Mbau made sure the ladies remembered their steps by counting at every twist and turn.

Mzansi could not get enough of how beautiful the women were. Each of them had a youthful glow and stunning hair, and makeup.

The video was posted by Vanessa Padi on TikTok, which garnered over a million views and 205.3K likes. The internet personality captioned the clip:

“The highlight of my weekend was getting to participate in this challenge with my queen @mbaureloaded, also keeping the original sound.”

The rise of Khanyi Mbau as SA’s IT GIRL

Khanyi got her big break on television when she replaced Lindiwe Chibi as Doobsie on SABC 2’s Muvhango. She was fired shortly after she booked the role, which sparked controversy and marked the start of her bad girl image.

Mbau soon became Mzansi’s first IT GIRL, known for her luxurious lifestyle, beauty, and love for bling. She often made headlines for dating wealthy men and became a regular in the tabloids.

Instead of fading away into the shadows because of bad press, Mbau turned all of the attention into a brand. In the early 2010s, Mbau reshaped her image and starred in several films.

She also hosted shows and slowly became a respected entertainer and media personality. Mbau transformed from a controversial figure to one of the most influential women of her generation.

SA wowed by Mzansi stars dancing with Khanyi Mbau

Social media users shared their thoughts on the now-viral video of Mzansi women doing the Khanyi core challenge:

@Atang Mat said:

“Each lady is killing their look, like no comparisons here. You are all gorgeous, and if I could like a million times, I would.”

@"Bibi>Bee-Bee commented:

“It’s the heels in unison for me.”

@Nondumiso Sibeko965 shared:

“I love Khanyi Mbau so much.”

@A. Phakathwayo.🌸 pointed out:

“The girl in gold is the vibe. The girl in pink effortlessly killed it. The girl in pants leading the pack and the girl in black is fire.”

@Tumi_MIM was wowed:

“South African women are absolutely stunning.”

@zuki__m highlighted:

“With the legend herself.”

@Simphiwe Nokukhanya Mdluli said:

“It’s how Khanyi has a trend almost every year. You cannot say this lady is not cool.”

@Sim.commented:

“South African women are so fly.”

Mzansi reflects on Khanyi Mbau's old face

Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman, Lerato Mabuza, took Mzansi down memory lane after posting an old video of Khanyi Mbau. In the clip, the star was being interviewed by eNCA about her obsession with flaunting her flashy lifestyle.

Social media users were impressed with her ability to manifest the luxurious life that she's currently enjoying. The star is also known for her controversial life choices, including bleaching her skin and going under the knife to achieve the perfect look.

