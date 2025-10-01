Khanyi Mbau was recently captured in a stunning photo, posing inside a private jet

The media personality has been making headlines of late since her latest cosmetic surgery, and Mzansi suspects she had gone for another procedure

Online users expressed varying responses to Khanyi's photo, taking to the comments section to voice their opinions

Actress Khanyi Mbau flaunted her luxurious lifestyle on social media.

Khanyi Mbau is living the high life and recently gave fans a peek into her luxurious lifestyle.

The media personality and renowned actress shared a stunning picture of herself, sitting pretty aboard a private jet.

Taking to her Instagram, she closed off September 2025 on a high note in Cape Town, draped in designer and exuding class. Khanyi is seen looking down at her phone with her legs crossed while holding her Dior Book Tote bag:

"The Mbau Network, your doorway to abundance."

Her caption suggests that those associated with her can access opportunities for success. It suggests wealth, prosperity, and financial overflow, and with her latest collaborations with investment platforms such as Econfarm, it's clear that Khanyi hopes to bring her supporters along on the journey.

Khanyi Mbau oozed elegance while posing aboard a private jet.

She shares the picture just days after returning from Turkey, where she underwent dental work, and her latest photo sparked a wide range of reactions from the online community.

While fans and followers expressed their admiration for Khanyi in the comments section, others took to the timeline to share their criticism of the Meet The Khumalos star, and they did not hold back.

See Khanyi Mbau's picture below:

South Africans react to Khanyi Mbau's picture

Fans and followers showed love to Khanyi Mbau in the comments section. Read their messages below:

South African actress and TV personality Minnie Dlamini added:

"My favourite Khanyi!"

siso_the_black_king declared:

"I love this woman."

thandiwefoodchain showed love to Khanyi Mbau:

"You are a magnet of luxury, you are such a beautiful soul. May many learn from you."

mirandamylifestyle expressed:

"You are abundance! When it’s you, it cannot leave you because of circumstances! Abundance abundantly!"

nala.nzimande admired Khanyi Mbau:

"Words can’t even begin to describe your magnitude, energy, influence and everything."

Online users expressed varying reactions to Khanyi Mbau's private jet picture.

Meanwhile, others voiced their criticism of Khanyi, from her cosmetic procedures to her parked private jet:

by_greatest asked:

"Is she off to another plastic surgery? Oh, lord, please be with her!"

somethingFRESCA argued:

"The jet's not even in the air."

msm_goth criticised Khanyi Mbau:

"Shouldn’t have gotten the surgery if you’re going to heavily edit your face."

MbVoohfZFquJwLN added:

"The private jet was parked."

justice1_305 was confused:

"Her head and neck are not make sure."

Khanyi Mbau shows off her daughter

In more Khanyi Mbau updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality's picture with her beautiful daughter.

Khanyi and Khanukani served face in a gorgeous elevator picture. They had social media users buzzing over their beauty; meanwhile, some online users hoped that Khanukani wouldn't follow her mother's footsteps along the cosmetic route.

