South African actress Ama Qamata has secured yet another big bag with a globally renowned brand

The star shared the great news of becoming L’Oréal Paris’ new spokesperson earlier this week after being a part of the brand’s local campaigns

Social media users were proud of the 27-year-old who keeps on flying the South African flag high, and congratulated her on her new role

Ama Qamata announced her newest role as the Sub-Saharan Africa ambassador for L'Oréal Paris on September 25. She shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, which confirmed the news:

“Beyond excited to join the @lorealparis family as the new Sub-Saharan Africa Ambassador. This moment affirms for me that when you believe in yourself and stay true to who you are, magic happens. Here's to celebrating beauty, confidence, and self-worth because we're all worth it.”

Ama Qamata announced her new partnership with a globally recognised beauty brand. Image: @amaqamata

Source: Instagram

The 27-year-old actress was officially unveiled as L’Oréal Paris’ spokesperson at a launch event in Johannesburg on September 23. Her supportive family was there to celebrate Qamata’s achievement, including her mother, with whom she shared an emotional moment.

The young star highlighted that she wanted the partnership with L’Oréal to be an intentional one. She wants to celebrate all women and make them a part of the conversation:

“Let's get other women involved, even at the event—fans, people who celebrate the values of the brand, who understand what it is to walk in your confidence. It's not always pretty. Confidence and building resilience come with hardships. That's particularly what's happening in my life. To be standing here right now is a testament not only to God's glory but also to His grace and mercy, and how He has looked after me.”

Ama Qamata becomes L’Oréal Paris spokesperson

L’Oréal Paris was excited about Qamata joining the brand and highlighted that the partnership will redefine beauty standards and inspire many:

“We can’t wait for you to see all the incredible things we’ll achieve together. Get ready for a new chapter of beauty, authenticity, and unparalleled glamour. Welcome to L’Oréal Paris.”

A page on Instagram @creatorinsiderafrica posted one of the brand’s campaign videos starring Ama Qamata, who shared her secret to success. The young actress remembered lessons from her childhood and said:

“Humanity, gratitude, and respect will get you far in life. Those three words weren’t just values—they were part of my upbringing. Now every room I walk in, every challenge I face, heels high, head even higher, I carry those words with me.”

SA reacts to Ama Qamata being brand ambassador of L’Oréal Paris

South Africans were beyond proud of the young actress and commented:

@tudachristine wrote:

“OMG, well deserved, she is stunning.”

@uwase.clarisse commented:

“So well deserved, my sister.”

@zeddoesthemost shared:

“Proud of you, friend.”

@khensanii_khozaa applauded:

“Upwards and onwards. So proud of you.”

@saleemahenna was excited:

“It's my Puleng! You've made it to Utah, USA!”

@toniponi_thecreativedirector wrote:

“I am so glad we are FINALLY here! Happy for you, Ama. Enjoy Paris.”

