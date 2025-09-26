Blood & Water actress Ama Qamata recently shared one of her last conversations she had with her late father

This comes after the Gomora star announced on her social media account on Monday, 1 September 2025, that her father had died

Fans of the fan-favourite actress previously took to social media to comfort her after the passing of her dad, known as Marcus

'Gomora' star Ama Qamata continues to mourn her late dad. Image: PopPulseSA

Source: Twitter

Actress Ama Qamata, who previously starred on Netflix's Marked, is still mourning the death of her father, Marcus, who died in September 2025.

The Gomora star also had social media buzzing earlier in September 2025, when she celebrated her first birthday without her father.

Qamata recently took to her Instagram Story to share one of her last conversations with her father, before he died.

"For months, this was all we spoke about. It was actually one of the last conversations I had with Marcus," she wrote.

The Blood & Water actress shared the screenshot conversation with her late father on Wednesday, 24 September 2025, when she was announced as the new ambassador for L'Oréal Paris in sub-Saharan Africa.

In the conversation, Qamata revealed to Marcus that she would love for him to attend the L'Oréal launch.

Marcus replied: "Yes, I would, but I won't."

When Qamata asked her late father why he wouldn't be able to attend, he said:

"My feet, darling, I'll see it on social media."

Social media user @GeneralMkwanaz, recently shared on his X account that the actress is mourning her father.

South Africans comfort the actress

Thandi Nkibi reacted:

"Condolences to you, Ama Qamata, and your family. You were blessed to have had a man who showed up and provided father/parenthood in your life. "

Siziwe Sylvia wrote:

"Condolences, baby gal. I know it's very painful, but slowly but surely you will pass this. May his soul rest in peace."

Tee Gwala said:

"Condolences to you, young daddies' little girl. May the good Lord be your comforter, may he rest in peace."

‘Gomora’ star Ama Qamata posts the last chat with her father. Image: AmaQamata

Source: Instagram

Ama Qamata brings mom after facing backlash

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Ama Qamata brought her mom to the lions' den after facing backlash for supporting Chidimma Adetshina.

The actress spoke on the ongoing Home Affairs investigation on Chidimma's citizenship, saying the government was to blame, not Chichi.

However, Mzansi cooked her over her comments, saying her statements would land her in trouble someday.

Source: Briefly News