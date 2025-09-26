South African rapper Nadia Nakai had tongues wagging after posting a video of her twerking while wearing revealing tights

The reality TV star was teased on X for with some users accusing her of constantly displaying one personality

Nadia Nakai recently opened up about undergoing surgery, and she has been flaunting her new curves ever since

One of Mzansi's most beautiful personalities, Nadia Nakai, recently went viral after showing off her fun and quirky side.

The Naa Mean rapper had tongues wagging on X after she posted a video of her twerking and showing off her new booty. Wearing revealing see-through tights, Nadia twerked to the viral song Whim Wammie by Pluto featuring YK Niece.

The light-hearted X video was shared by controversial blogger Musa Khawula, and it attracted negative comments from users.

On her reality TV show Beyond Bragga, Nadia opened up about undergoing surgery and how she felt hiding it from her family. Bragga said she had to keep this from her family because she feared that they would judge her.

The main reason for the surgery for Nadia was to look good on social media:

"I'm not trying to stress my family out over trivial things. I'd rather talk to them about going to the hospital for a serious thing," she revealed. "I'm not trying to stress out my family because I got my butt done. This is just so I look good on Instagram, on stage, and in photoshoots. It's not that serious; it's definitely a vain procedure."

The rapper even moved in a nurse in her home to make sure she was recovering better.

"The nurse brought me back and stayed with me for four days to make sure I'm fine, even feeding me."

Ever since her procedure, Nadia Nakai has been unapologetically flaunting her new curves.

Mzansi reacts to Nadia's video

The online trolls came for Nadia. Below are some of the reactions:

@KBMosh1 said:

"She finally stopped mourning."

@plexieym reacted:

"This girl's entire personality is shaking that thing."

@DonPapi_RSA asked:

"People are being creative directors, she does that? Ayy."

@Puppett_masteer claimed:

"She’s slowly becoming soulless. When was the last time she gave us real music from the heart? No one seems willing to bring her back to her senses. Maaan AKA left us with a problem here."

@Mfikiseni769164 said:

"She made a huge mistake by leaving the family tree."

@February_XV trolled:

"It is 2025, and she still has no career. No relevance whatsoever."

Nadia defends Cyan Boujee after Russian scandal

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai weighed in on the controversial Russian Alabuga programme. Nadia did this by defending Cyan Boujee after she was slammed for her involvement in the Russian program scandal.

Many peeps dragged Nadia Nakai for the comments she made in defence of the 24-year-old. Part of her post read, "We all live and learn from our mistakes. I'll support young creators."

