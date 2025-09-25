Kaizer Chiefs legend Siphiwe Tshabalala celebrated his 41st birthday on Thursday, 25 September 2025

His wife, Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, lauding Tshabalala as an extraordinary husband, devoted father, and inspiring role model

South African celebrities, including Thembi Seete, Clement Maosa, and Winnie Mashaba, joined fans in sending their love and celebrating the couple

The 2010 FIFA World Cup goal hero was showered with love from his wife, Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, who shared a heartfelt message on Instagram that touched South Africans online. In a video posted alongside her message, Tshabalala could be seen beaming with joy.

Bafana Bafana legend Siphiwe Tshabalala was celebrated with love by his wife, Bokang, on his 41st birthday.

In her moving tribute, Montjane expressed deep love and appreciation for Tshabalala, praising him as an extraordinary husband, devoted father, and inspiring figure.

Her words sparked admiration across social media, reminding fans why the couple is considered one of South Africa’s most beloved celebrity duos. Tshabalala’s birthday was undoubtedly made even more special by this public display of affection.

What Montjane’s message said:

"Oh my love, as you turn another year older, I just want to take this opportunity to thank you for being the man you are," Montjane wrote on Instagram.

"You are an amazing husband and an even more incredible father to our children. Meeting you 14 years ago was one of the best things that happened to me, even though I didn’t realise it then. I’m always in awe at how God orchestrated our meeting so perfectly. If you had walked out of that radio station two minutes earlier, or if I had walked in two minutes later, we wouldn’t have met that day. But God…

"Thank you for making it so easy for me to follow your leadership as my husband, for showing up for me in every way, supporting my dreams, encouraging me, and for choosing me and us every day. Life with you is pure bliss because I can be my true self, all the different versions of me, and you love me anyway. I’m so happy to share this crazy journey of love and life with you.

"I see every sacrifice, every effort, and every bit of you, and I’m so grateful to have you as my husband. May God increase your days, bless you, grant you eternal strength, give you life, and keep you successful. I love you with all my heart. Grow up, Mshengu."

As seen in the clip below:

Local celebrities join in the celebration

South African celebrities also joined the birthday celebrations, sending their love to the Tshabalalas.

Among them were Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa, actress and legendary Boom Shaka member Thembi Seete, actor Tswyza, gospel singer Winnie Mashaba, actress Gabisile Tshabalala, and sports broadcaster Andile Ncube.

Siphiwe Tshabalala and Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala at the official South African premiere of Black Panther in November 2022.

Simphiwe Tshabalala’s luxurious Johannesburg home

Tshabalala owns a luxurious double-storey home in an upscale Johannesburg suburb, complete with glass walls, high ceilings, a swimming pool, and a trampoline.

Watch the video below:

The stylish residence blends modern elegance with homely comfort, reflecting Tshabalala’s understated approach to fame. While he remains largely private, occasional social media glimpses reveal a life of quiet sophistication.

Tshabalala attends the FIFA Club World Cup

Briefly News previously reported that Siphiwe Tshabalala was at the FIFA Club World Cup in July 2025.

Tshabalala enjoyed a front-row seat to some of the matches in the tournament, which was won by Chelsea FC. Shabba was in New York City to attend the FIFA Players Executive Programme.

