Fans were excited about the arrival of American R&B singer Summer Walker in South Africa for the Rocking The Daisies festival

People gathered at the O.R. Tambo International Airport yesterday morning to welcome her, including the media

A video went viral on TikTok showcasing the singer’s arrival and her airport look, which many people were not impressed by

Summer Walker landed in South Africa yesterday ahead of her highly anticipated performance at this year’s Rocking The Daisies festival.

SA was unimpressed with Summer Walker's appearance at O.R. Tambo International Airport. Image: @summerwalker

Source: Instagram

The singer has a large fanbase in the country who is excited to hear some of their favourite tunes live. This is Summer Walker’s first time in the country, and fans could not wait to welcome her warmly.

She arrived wearing a striped pyjama set in O.R. Tambo, which threw off a lot of people online. Some claimed not to know the star, while others roasted her appearance.

The R&B singer is set to perform from the 2nd to the 5th of October at Rocking The Daisies and then at In The City in Pretoria on the 5th of October from 16:00 to 22:00 at the SunBet Arena.

More on Rocking The Daisies in Cape Town

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the music and lifestyle festival that music fans cannot get enough of. It is being held this weekend at the Cloof Wine Estate.

The festival is one of South Africa’s biggest and most anticipated events in the music and lifestyle sectors. Fans are always excited about the international acts and the camping experience.

This year’s lineup includes two international acts: Summer Walker and Jessie Reyez. Local names include Kabza de Small, Dj Zinhle, Focalistic, Lee Cole, Elaine, Bravo Le Roux, Kyeezi, Capri-Sons, Saxby Twins, and Amy Mairitz.

There are multiple stages, wellness zones, fashion activations, art installations, food courts with local cuisines, and camping areas.

SA reacts to Summer Walker's arrival in Mzansi

People online shared their thoughts on Summer Walker’s airport look at O.R. Tambo:

SA shared their thoughts on a now-viral video of Summer Walker's arrival in Mzansi. Image: @summerwalker

Source: Instagram

@jamie 🍒🎱 was puzzled:

“Since when do we wait at the airport for celebrities?”

@Sphessie_said:

“I thought it was Sithelo.”

@Phills commented:

“I thought she escaped from prison.”

@BE⁷. Following was not pleased:

“The boy in the striped pyjamas.”

@ladyinwhite__wrote:

“I thought it's Tebogo Thobejane.”

@Palehy X Palehy highlighted:

“I didn't forget what she said about Wandi.”

@Bennedita wondered:

“Does Summer know she received funeral flowers?”

@Sir Julius the 2nd asked:

“Do these people really need bodyguards? We don't even know them?”

@Love Athandwa wondered:

“Why did I think Summer Walker was a guy?”

@Ayanda Cekiso commented:

“I saw her yesterday in Tempo; she looked regular.”

@MogakatjaDitho pointed out:

“I think she was expecting a crowd.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA makes fun of Summer Walker's BBL

Briefly News also reported that American singer and songwriter Summer Walker found herself being dragged on social media by many South African internet users. An online user posted a video of the American star's BBL, which many weren't impressed by how it looked.

Many people blasted her on social media, especially after she had made fun of Wandi Ndlovu's BBL while hers didn't look that good. The singer posted a meme of Wandi Ndlovu's body after people photoshopped chicken drumsticks.

Source: Briefly News