African stars Tyla and Wizkid have been announced as the headliners for the Afro Nation in Portugal in 2026

The two global stars collaborated on Tyla's mixtape, We Wanna Party, on the hit song Dynamite

Festival lovers are amped for the show as they cannot wait to witness Tyla and Wizkid heat the stage with other big acts

‘Dynamite’ duo Tyla and Wizkid are set to headline Afro in Portugal. Image: Joseph Okpako

Grammy-winning singer Tyla has been announced as the headliner for Afro Nation Portugal. Tyla will be joined by two African musicians for the festival, and fans are excited.

The Afro Nation festival will be a three-day spectacle, happening at the Praia da Rocha Beach in Portimão, The Algarve.

Tyla to take over Afro Nation

The Push 2 Start hitmaker will be taking over the highly spoken about festival with the likes of Asake and Wizkid. A special guest is also a former collaborator of the star, Gunna, who worked with her on Jump. He will be making his big debut on the stage.

Other performers include RnB singer Mariah the Scientist, Niska, Olamide, Awilo Longomba, Bien, Darkoo, Denden, Djodje and Young Jonn.

Catch Tyla and Big Wiz sharing the same stage from 3 July to 5 July 2026.

Taking to Instagram, the official page of the event released the full first wave of performers. They also have two stages, including the Lit Everywhere stage and the Piano People stage.

"We’ve always brought you the energy, the best acts, and the unforgettable beachside vibes!" they exclaimed.

A big one for Mzansi as well is Focalistic and DJ Maphorisa, who will be headlining the Piano People Stage. Maphorisa will be releasing his alter ego, Madumane.

"2026 brings something brand new: the @afrotronicofficial Stage – a fresh wave of electronic sounds joining the Afro Nation experience for the very first time. The future of the culture, right on the beach!"

Tickets will be sold on 10 October, with pre-sales happening on the day before.

Singers Tyla and Wizkid will be headlining Afro Nation. Image: Image: Gus Stewart

When she released her EP We Wanna Party, Tyla was excited to finally be collaborating with Wizkid.

Taking to Instagram, Tyla wrote, MR MEDIA (MacBook video). The first part of my mixtape is out now. Got one with Wiz finally. Go listen," she said.

Although she was hyped for the release, Tyla's first week sales were said to have flopped as she only sold 6000 units in the US.

Check out the lineup for Afro Nation below:

Tiwa Savage responds to Tyla's jabs

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has broken her silence after Tyla's 'Sorry, not sorry' jab during her performance at the Global Citizen stage.

The singer got dragged for apologising to Black Americans on behalf of Tyla for identifying as a Coloured South African. Even after she set the record straight, Mzansi is still dragging Tiwa Savage, especially since her statement seemed unapologetic. The host read out Tiwa's statement sent through her team, which reads:

“Tiwa’s intention was never to speak for others, but to approach the question that she was asked with empathy.”

