Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has since spoken out after Tyla's 'Sorry, not sorry' jab at the Global Citizen stage

Savage stirred a frenzy when she apologised to the Black Americans on behalf of Tyla for identifying as a Coloured South African

Mzansi is still dragging Tiwa Savage, especially since her statement seemed unapologetic

Tiwa Savage has since broken her silence over the Tyla being a Coloured woman.

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage ignited a storm when she inserted herself into Tyla's identity drama with the Americans. What she saw as a bid to do damage control actually did more harm than good.

The Nigerian superstar was interviewed on The Breakfast Club, where she was asked to comment on Tyla identifying as a Coloured South African. Her statement is what threw many Mzansi peeps off the rails, and they dragged her for filth.

What Tiwa said about Tyla

Briefly News reported on a clip shared on TikTok by the American radio station, where she said Tyla is young and probably does not know better.

"I would get why that would be such a huge thing here, because of the history behind that name. I think I felt for her a little bit because she is young and I do not think she means to come across like that," she said.

The Wanted singer then apologised on behalf of Tyla:

"Where I'm from, when something like this happens, the elder would come and speak 'on behalf of, we apologise'. So if that was not communicated, I would like to say on behalf of her [Tyla], we apologise. We did not mean it, forgive us. I do not think it came from a bad place."

The Push 2 Start hitmaker performed a medley of her hit songs, including Mr Media. Before starting the song, she said, "Sorry, I'm not sorry, hey," before proceeding to sing the lyrics.

Many people took this as a direct jab toward Tiwa.

Tiwa Savage apologised to Tyla for identifying as a Coloured.

Tiwa's statement ruffles feathers

In the latest episode of The Breakfast Club, the hosts addressed the drama, saying they did not see anything wrong with what Tiwa said. Reading a statement from Tiwa and her team, the host said:

“Tiwa’s intention was never to speak for others, but to approach the question that she was asked with empathy.”

The hosts defended Tiwa, saying she was probably trying to be a big sister to Tyla and stand up for her.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi is still not forgiving Tiwa. Below are some of the salty comments:

African queen said:

"We South Africans are not sorry."

Lotto Khumalo replied:

"Imagine apologising for someone’s race on their national ID."

Maqhawe reacted:

"No one asked Tiwa to go tap dance for Trump's kids."

Penny Lebyane slams disrespectful Tiwa

