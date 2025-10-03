Grammy-award-winning music producer Zakes Bantwini posed for a photo with Liquideep

The once-popular House music group Liquideep announced that they have reunited, and the news was welcomed by fans

Many people anticipate a heated collaboration between the two distinct artists, and they are crossing fingers

While others claimed that the group's time was over, Zakes Bantwini has seemingly given them a warm welcome back to the music industry.

The Osama hitmaker posed for a cool photo with Liquideep, and they had a bunch of House music lovers excited at the possibility of a collaboration.

Zakes stuns in new photo with Liquideep

At the end of September, the legendary Soul and house music duo Liquideep announced its reunion. This news excited many fans, including Zakes Bantwini, who snapped a photo with them. Even Prince Kaybee wished them success.

Zakes Bantwini announced on Instagram that they will be performing at the inaugural Mayonie Open Air Festival.

"We are proud to announce that LiquiDeep will make their long-awaited return at the inaugural Mayonie Open Air Festival, happening on 30 November 2025 at Constitutional Hill. Their timeless hits — BBM, Fairytale, Alone, Rise Again, Settle for Less — helped define a generation of music and shaped the Afro House sound we celebrate today. After 11 years, @iamziyon, @ryzorbent and us reunite on stage, this is more than a performance. It’s a moment of cultural legacy and renewal."

However, first things first, the group, consisting of Ryzorbent and Ziyon, has to make their grand entrance after 11 years of being apart. According to Billboard Africa, they are set to perform at BloemFest in November 20254.

"Legendary South African deep house duo Liquideep reunite after 11 years, with their long-awaited homecoming set for 15 November 2025 at BloemFeast, after the group announced their reunion via social media yesterday. With Liquideep headlining their first South African show since 2014, BloemFeast promises to be a defining cultural moment for the Free State and beyond."

Mzansi excited for new Liquideep music

Below are some of the reactions online:

@ZINHLE_MTSWENI

"Check BBM and you will see her status says she’s playing my song."

@BlackLckd

"Zakes Bantwini and Liquideep?? Nah we're about to get something special here. Let's hope for good old school music and not piano."

@SilverTeeWaves

"Zakes Bantwini can cook a banger comeback for them."

@Ndaba_Vuyani

"The are so back. It's about to get lit!"

@skrzr2G wished:

"They'd better go to the studio, my ears need this. Amapiano is rocking, and if they collaborate with deep house, it combines well. You will feel the vibe."

@beast_modefl3x said:

"These guys must have been on serious crack when they gave us Fairytale."

Sizwe Dhlomo dragged for Liquideep comments

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to House music duo Liquideep announcing its reunion. The radio personality expressed concern at the sudden move and claimed that the duo's time in the spotlight was finished.

News of the reunion was met with a wide range of opinions from fans of the duo and other social media users.

