Prince Kaybee recently shared his thoughts on Liquideep's reunion on social media

The Charlotte hitmaker mentioned that he wishes to see the Soul and House Music duo succeed

The popular duo's comeback caused a buzz on social media among many netizens who had mixed feelings about their return

Prince Kayebee reacted to the reunion of Liquideep. Image: @princekaybee_sa, liquideep

The return of the popular Soul and House Music duo Liquideep has been making headlines on social media, and had many netizens are excited and happy. Moreover, Prince Kaybee recently shared his thoughts about their reunion.

Prince Kaybee wishes Liquideep to succeed

On Thursday, 2 October 2025, the star who recently lost his mother shared a touching post where he reacted to the return of the popular duo that parted ways in 2014.

In his post, Prince Kaybee wished for them to succeed far beyond their plans and also stated that he wants to see them grow as a pair that constantly showed unity.

Unlike Sizwe Dhlomo, who stated that their return is not as powerful as they were back then and that their sound might not resonate with new music listeners or the current trends, Kaybee is actually happy about their reunion.

Kaybee said:

"I wish to see Liquideep succeed beyond their plans, beyond their wildest imagination and most importantly grow as a pair that have shown unity."

See the post below:

Fans react to Prince Kaybee's thoughts about Liquideep's reunion

Shortly after the star shared his opinion about the return of Liquideep on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section reacting to what Prince Kaybee had to say.

Here are some of the comments below:

@GetitCome77538 said:

"I know youu want a feature, just that I can’t prove it."

@WestOracleMedia wrote:

"Aside from your wishes, you are a music executive. What do history and research tell us about groups that reunite?"

@BLKLeprechaun24 responded:

"They won’t make a collab with you, no matter how hard you try to make it happen."

@Thabo_Tshisi replied:

"Now, imagine if you were to hop onto one of their upcoming projects. I really hope they call you up."

Prince Kaybee is happy about Liquideep's return. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via getty Images

Who is Prince Kaybee?

Prince was born in Senekal in 1992. Senekal is located near Welkom in the Free State, South Africa. Prince’s father is known as Mr Motsamai. He has 35 siblings.

His dad, now deceased, had a total of 36 children, with Prince being the youngest of all his children and the only child born to her mother. At some point, Kaybee admitted to not knowing all of his siblings by name. This situation was a result of family politics that hindered his efforts to get to know more about his siblings and even meet them personally.

