South African entrepreneur Lekau Sehoana recently shared some exciting news with his followers

The former Drip owner revealed on social media that he has founded a new footwear brand called Kite

Many netizens had mixed feelings about this new development as they flooded the comments with their reactions

Lekau Sehoana founded a new footwear brand. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South African popular entrepreneur Lekau Sehoana has proven that he never gives up whenever he fails. Recently, the star shared some exciting news with his followers about his new business venture.

On Tuesday, 30 September 2025, the businessman announced on his X(formerly Twitter) page that he had started a new footwear brand, Kite, after his old business, Drip Footwear, fell under after it was allegedly facing the possibility of being liquidated.

However, Sehoana has been receiving support from many of his fans and also celebrities like DJ Zinhle, who have been by his side ever since things didn't go well with his old footwear brand.

In his new post, he wrote:

"I’m so excited to share this new journey. A lot of people are asking me why KITE? Honestly, I had to tap into my childhood and find exciting moments. And one of the things I found was just us spending the whole day building kites and running around the hood. One of the things about a Kite is that if you don’t build it right, it never takes off.

"You also have to run so fast against the wind while releasing the string to get it high up there. A process that is beautiful and refreshing once you get it right. Nowadays it's so easy to buy a KITE, like my brand lol. But the principle behind the scenes of building one also stays the same. You have to build it right. Also, you have to get it into the hands of a customer to get it to fly…Please come with me on this Journey… @kite_rsa. Available now on our Online Store http://flykite.co.za."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Lekau's new business venture

Shortly after the star shared his new business venture, many netizens had mixed feelings about it, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here are some of the comments below:

@XolaniNyoni4 said:

"Entrepreneurship is hard. People who fail and come back will forever inspire me. All the best, king."

@TiPoBa_ wrote:

"You're making the same mistake of making the brand about YOU. Let KITE build itself up without anyone knowing you are behind it. Reason being, I think you're still looking for fame and the limelight, and that will affect your brand, much like you did with Drip. Take the backseat."

@DonaldMathekga commented:

"Dude, it's always good to pivot, I mean, if shoes didn't work out, go try something else than remaining the same thing."

@AntEater696969 responded:

"Mara Lekau moves like the ANC."

Fans reacted to Lekau's new shoe brand. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

