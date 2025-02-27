DJ Zinhle proved that she is a good friend after making an appearance at Lekau Sehoana's shop

Lekau sang DJ Zinhle's praises on social media after she bought an undisclosed amount of sneakers

Mzansi showered DJ Zinhle with praise for being a real friend and Lekau Sehoana for not giving up

Lekau Sehoana praises DJ Zinhle after she shows up at DRIP store. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Award-winning producer and wheel spinner, DJ Zinhle, recently showed love to DRIP Footwear after buying a few sneakers. Drip Footwear owner Lekau Sehoana is looking to bounce back following a tumultuous 2024 and it seems he still has some friends in his corner.

Lekau Sehoana praises DJ Zinhle for supporting Drip store

Lekau Sehoana is on cloud nine after his friend DJ Zinhle gave his business a major boost. Sehoana showered the My Name Is producer after she walked in at the Drip store at Mall of Africa and brought an undisclosed pair of sneakers.

Taking to his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday 27 February, Lekau Sehoana eulogised DJ Zinhle saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Hello Bestie! DJ Zinhle just walked in. She bought herself a few pairs. We’re still here at Mall of Africa TAPE Store.”

Mzansi reacts after DJ Zinhle supports DRIP Store

In the comments section, netizens were excited that Lekau Sehoana is back in business. Others commented on how the Drip sneakers looked good on DJ Zinhle than the Gucci ones she had when she walked into the store. Another section of netizens pledged to support Drip Footwear with or without any celebrity endorsement. However, some were surprised that Lekau Sehoana wasn’t wearing his brand.

Here are some of the comments:

@sirchimex17 said:

“Happy to see you cruise. Please don't liquidate this one 😜”

@manenzhe_samuel said:

“Rebirth. Proud of you brother.”

@Deeflowwd4 pledged:

“We will support you brother regardless of celebrities buying. You honestly make nice shoes bro.”

@uzile_m observed:

“It looks good on her more than the expensive one she was rocking.”

@ponky_david said:

“It says a lot about you hey. Guys pulling up like that. Makwande Kauzen 🙌”

@Khazimla_Mbesi queried:

“I’m in the Vaal how can I get them don't want to travel to Jozi for a pair.”

@sdibakoane1:

“Love the design bro big up 🤞🤞💪💪🙏”

Cassper Nyovest shows love to Lekau Sehoana

Lekau Sehoana’s celebrity friends have always shown him love and supported his business.

Lekau Sehoana is looking to bounce back after a difficult 2024. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Lekau’s friend and business partner, Cassper Nyovest comforted him when his business went under last year.

Nyovest praised Lekau for starting a footwear business from scratch. He expressed confidence that Lekau would bounce back stronger despite the financial challenges.

DJ Zinhle to open more ERA stores

Meanwhile, DJ Zinhle is making business moves of her own. The DJ successfully opened her seventh ERA By DJ Zinhle store at the Pavillion Mall, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Briefly News reported that the muso has set her eyes on opening more stores.

During an appearance on The Best T in the City show, DJ Zinhle disclosed where the next ERA store would be opened.

Source: Briefly News