Emtee has embraced fellow musician Big Zulu's fashion style and wore Carvelas for the first time

The award-winning musicians have been spending time together after burying the hatchet

A video of Emtee giving Big Zulu credit for his new fashion style left Mzansi impressed

Emtee left Mzansi in stitches after wearing Carvelas for the 1st time. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, TumiGabuza/X

The relationship between rappers Emtee and Big Zulu continues to blossom ever since the two put their differences aside. The Nkabi Nation boss’ fashion sense also seems to be rubbing onto Emtee who recently left Mzansi in stitches after a video of him joking that Big Zulu has him rocking Carvelas trended online.

Emtee rocks Carvelas for the 1st time

Emtee is known for rocking sneakers, shorts, jeans and t-shirts but his style has evolved since he started spending time with Big Zulu. A video shared by social media user MDNNews shows Emtee wearing a white shirt, chinos and Carvelas.

In the video, Emtee says it’s the first time in his life that he’s wearing Carvelas. He gives props to Big Zulu for buying him the shoes.

“First time in my life in a Carvela. Who thought I’d see the day? But shout out to my big homie Zulu,” he said.

Mzansi reacts to video of Emtee wearing Carvelas

Netizens flooded the comments section with a mixture of humour and their experience wearing Carvelas. A section of netizens remarked that Big Zulu was having a positive influence on Emtee. Here are some of the reactions:

@VITO_G_Wagon remarked:

“Big Zulu is doing a good job with this boy.”

@zulukingdom77 said:

“If you can't beat them join them.”

@TheRelentlesOne joked:

“Zulu could not answer Emtee in English. All he could do was roar coming down the stairs 😭😭😭😭”

@Kamo96BucsBABY declared:

“Carvela is easily top 3 greatest shoes to ever come to SA.”

@THISSAno1 said:

“Seeing these guys all buddy buddy makes me happy.”

@MosesePule asked:

“Nice cotton pants, plug where can one get a pair?👌”

@WalterEdwardTl2 observed:

“He looks clean.”

@ESCANORDANK joked:

“Bro bullied my goat. He sound scared too. Emtee just wink I’m ready to slide🤣”

@CeeeeeeyJay said:

“That's why I always say there's difference between the humble person and humbled one. Life is full of sycophants 🤦🏾‍♂️🤞🏿”

Big Zulu and Emtee spotted in the studio after making peace

Meanwhile, Emtee and Big Zulu were spotted in the studio after smoking the peace pipe.

Big Zulu and Emtee hit the studio after smoking the peace pipe. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Big Zulu confirmed that Emtee would feature on his upcoming album. He teased his fans on X with a snippet of the song 21 Questions featuring Emtee. The snippet received positive reviews with fans looking forward to the song’s full release.

Emtee declares he has been sober for 10 years

Emtee has been making positive moves in his life. The rapper, who has been accused of substance abuse, revealed in January this year that he had kicked the habit for the sake of his kids.

During an interview on L-Tido’s podcast, the Roll Up musician claimed he has been sober for 10 years.

Emtee and Nota Baloyi make peace after years of beefing

Briefly News previously reported that Emtee made peace with controversial music executive Nota Baloyi.

The two who were in the habit of exchanging words on social media asked each other for forgiveness.

