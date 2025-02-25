Former Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemate Muzi TheMbuzi shared his contact details for bookings

The former Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition contestant has been looking to capitalise on his short stint in the house

A section of netizens dragged Muzi TheMbuzi for sharing his booking details, while others advised him on how he could succeed

Netizens dragged former 'Big Brother Mzansi' Season 5 housemate Muzi TheMbuzi after he shared his booking details. Image: muzithembuziglobal

Source: Instagram

It never rains for former Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemate Muzi TheMbuzi who was recently evicted from the reality TV show. Mzansi dragged Muzi TheMbuzi after he posted contact details for bookings.

Muzi TheMbuzi shares contact details for bookings

Muzi TheMbuzi, real name Muziomhle Mdluli, has been looking to settle into life outside the Big Brother Mzansi house.

Looking to capitalise on his time in the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition house, Muzi TheMbuzi shared contact details for gigs. He shared a poster on his official X (formerly Twitter) account with the simple caption:

“Let's work 🙏🏾”

Mzansi drags Muzi TheMbuzi for sharing his booking details

In the comments, Mzansi dragged Muzi TheMbuzi for sharing his contact details. His fanbase wished him well going forward while others advised him on how to succeed outside the Big Brother house. Another section of netizens suggested that the negative comments were from Ashley Ogle’s fans who have a score to settle with Muzi for nominating her.

Here are some of the comments:

@Stimela_Mgazi asked:

“Booking for? What are you nonspecializing on or in?”

@lucaskagiso remarked:

“Great, but what are we booking you for?”

@Talk_28 advised:

“Tell those ''Estradeni sakini kuphela'' to book you. we are busy.”

@Fortune_Bhengu said:

“Ashley fans are toxic! It's not like Ashley didn't nominate anyone in that house!”

@stan_fi said:

“Hope you don't let the negativity get to you, you played your game and now it's time to focus on your bag. You're missed Muzi! Everyone has nothing but good things to say about you, so far in their DS. 💚💚”

@BarbieAria_ said:

“The likes on this post are more than his following. Your arisers and supporters are just here for 24 hours! Welcome to the real world, Judas we will be here!”

@P_Jonjo advised:

“Good luck boy, you wanted to bring fire in the house as the theme is umlilo but it didn't work out but you have a fire track with that ‘Dinner’ song. Please push it.”

@Aya_BB24 said:

“Also try to include what do you specifically do. Such as Appearance/MC/DJ etc, for those who don’t know 🤍Once again, wishing you all the best👏”

@happy_matyyy suggested:

“Go post on IG and take advantage of these engagements.”

@Khosicle4Life said:

“I really liked you before that fateful night Mbuzi but i can’t stand betrayal, you did Ashley and Guluva dirty coz they considered you as friends. IM SO HAPPY YOU ARE EVICTED. But anyway, all the best outchea, it ain’t gonna be easy on you.”

Ashley Ogle predicts who will make it to 'BB Mzansi' Season 5 finals

Meanwhile, it seems Ashley’s predictions on the remaining Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemates have been spot on so far.

In a viral video following her eviction, Ashley Ogle listed the housemates she believes will reach the finals. She also shared her thoughts on who wouldn’t make the cut and Muzi was among her picks.

Former 'BB Mzansi' housemate Ashley Ogle bags her 1st gig

Briefly News recently reported that Ashley Ogle secured her 1st gig after being evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house.

Netizens applauded after Ashley confirmed her 1st gig in an announcement on X.

