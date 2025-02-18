Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Ashley Ogle shared her thoughts on the remaining housemates

In a viral video, Ashley Ogle spoke about which housemates she thinks will not make the cut and which ones are just extras

Mzansi peeps are not happy with Ashley speaking negatively about the remaining housemates and they resulted in trolling her

Ashley Ogle identified the housemates she thinks will not make the cut on 'Big Brother Mzansi'.

The evicted Big Brother Mzansi housemate Ashley Ogle was a recent trending topic on social media after she spoke about the housemates and shared her opinions on their gameplay.

Ashley Ogle speaks on remaining housemates

As she makes her final appearances in the Big Brother Mzansi franchise, Ashley Ogle has shared her thoughts about which housemates do not stand the chance to win the cash prize.

"There are so many people that gave me main character energy but some of them are just extras," she said.

Ashley then went on to name the housemates she thinks won't make the cut, "Philile, I am so sorry but it is the truth."

On who has no chance of winning, Ashley said, "Mandy Hagan and Muzi," she stated adding that Muzi should have been evicted before her. "He is trying to play it like he is the GOAT," Ashley said.

Ashley admitted that she and Sweet Guluva are dating. The official account for Big Brother Mzansi shared the video on X.

@Olajhumoke2 said:

"She’s so much at peace!! Sour where, only sweet matters indeed."

@sthedoingthings exclaimed:

"Who gave her that title? You guys find ways every week. To disrespect us!"

@wise30152072 said:

"Please evict again, I miss that joyful feeling of seeing Ashley finally evicted. In fact, let me go watch that video again."

Ashley Ogle shows love to her fans

