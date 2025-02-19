Drama has erupted at the Big Brother Mzansi house as housemates Swiss and Melino plotted to get rid of Sweet Guluva

A video of the two housemates plotting and also confirming that they successfully got Ashley Ogle evicted

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Swiss and Melino's plot

'BBMzansi' star Swiss and Melino plotted against Sweet Guluva. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Once again, drama has erupted once again at the Big Brother Mzansi house as housemates Swiss and Melino became the talk of the town regarding their recent stunt.

In a video that was shared on Twitter (X) by an online user @just_me_YES_ME, the two housemates were plotting to remove Sweet Guluva from the Big Brother House just like how they succeeded in getting Guluva's bae Ashley Ogle evicted from the game show.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Viewers react to Swiss and Melino's plot

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many viewers flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@QueenMarth51012 wrote:

"With the shape of Melino mouth I know that guy is dangerous."

@LexyHlohlwane said:

"@BBMzansi @Lotto_Star @RobertsonsSpice here is a video of a housemate Swiss conspiring to get a housemate evicted with another housemate. They are plotting against Sweet Guluva. You said that conspiring is not allowed."

@Fortune_Bhengu commented:

"Truly speaking the Swiss just finished up a job that was started by Mshini Nkus Muzi fair trade. I just love the fact that he wants to send Guluva home now that's a player."

@nhlaka_mayaba mentioned:

"They’re even jealous that he was given a platform to speak on Sunday… what did they want him to say … they have no idea what that “definitely “ did to us? They are real FOOLS, shame."

@yaatiwaah77 responded:

"We all came to play a game but this is a dirty game he is playing and it is very sad l can’t even watch him talk pray never to have friends like these guys in Jesus' name."

Sweet Guluva has a target on his head. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Ashley Ogles shares her thoughts on BB Mzansi's housemates

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Mzansi season 5 housemate Ashley Ogle has revealed which remaining contestants will reach the finals. She also shared her thoughts on which housemates don’t stand a chance to win the cash prize.

In a viral video, Ashley named the three housemates she felt would not last 90 days. She also set the record straight regarding her relationship with current Big Brother Mzansi housemate Sweet Guluva.

KayB and Savage surprise fans with saucy video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that reality TV stars KayB Mphirime and Savage have made their relationship official on social media. The stars announced their romance with a saucy clip online.

A few weeks after leaving the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition house, KayB Mphirime and Savage have seemingly made things official. The stars turned the streets ablaze with a saucy Valentine's Day video. In the video, the lovers showed some public displays of affection.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News