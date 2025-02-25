South African reality TV star Ashley Ogle recently reacted to fellow Big Brother Mzansi housemate Muzi Thembuzi getting evicted from the show

An online user shared a screenshot which showed that Ashley Ogle liked a post which BBMzansi shared about Thembuzi being evicted from the house

Muzi Thembuzi also exclusively shared with Briefly News what has been going on between him and Nsuku since he was evicted from the house

Ashley Ogle reacted to Muzi's eviction. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Former Big Brother Mzansi star Ashley Ogle's predictions were quite accurate. The 26-year-old reality TV star was previously asked which housemates she thought wouldn't make it to the finals. One of her predictions Muzi Thembuzi indeed got evicted on Sunday, February 23rd, 2025.

She previously said in a trending video:

"Mandy Hagan and Muzi. He should've been evicted before me, to be honest. He is trying to play it like he is the GOAT."

Recently, Muzi Thembuzi became the latest housemate to leave the house which left Nsuku without a rival or an ally at the Big Brother Mzansi house. Upon Muzi's eviction, the former housemate Ashley Ogle reacted to it by liking a picture which announced the star's eviction.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

An online user posted the screenshot on their Twitter (X) page.

See the post below:

Muzi Thembuzi also exclusively shared with Briefly News what has been going on between him and Nsuku since he was evicted from the house.

He said:

"Nsuku has been my spec from day one but so far we are just besties nothing much, as I have left the Big Brother Mzansi house I am looking forward to an international DJing gig."

Ashley Ogles shares her thoughts on BB Mzansi's housemates

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemate Ashley Ogle has revealed which remaining contestants will reach the finals. She also shared her thoughts on which housemates don’t stand a chance to win the cash prize.

In a viral video, Ashley named the three housemates she felt would not last 90 days. She also set the record straight regarding her relationship with current Big Brother Mzansi housemate Sweet Guluva.

Sweet Guluva still stuck on Ashley Ogle

Just a few days ago, Sweet Guluva tugged at viewers’ heartstrings when he proved that he is still attached to his love interest, former housemate Ashley Ogle.

A section of viewers feared Sweet Guluva would move on with any of the remaining ladies in the house following Ashley's eviction. However, on Thursday 20 February 2025, Sweet Guluva proved he was still smitten by Ashley.

A video shared by social media user Ohemaa_akyaa89 on X (formerly Twitter) shows Sweet Guluva standing in silence in front of the gallery wall on Thursday night before heading off to bed. In a heartwarming moment, he said goodnight to Ashley Ogle’s picture and then went to the bedroom.

KayB and Savage surprise fans with saucy video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that reality TV stars KayB Mphirime and Savage have made their relationship official on social media. The stars announced their romance with a saucy clip online.

A few weeks after leaving the house, KayB Mphirime and Savage have seemingly made things official. The stars turned the streets ablaze with a saucy Valentine's Day video. In the video, the lovers showed some public displays of affection.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News