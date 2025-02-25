Former Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemate Ashley Ogle has bagged her 1st gig after being evicted

Ashley confirmed that she had landed her 1st gig through an official announcement on her verified X (formerly Twitter) account

Following the announcement, Ashley Ogle's fans flooded the comments with congratulatory and celebratory messages

Ashley Ogle announced her 1st gig after being evicted from the 'Big Brother Mzansi' house.

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi viewers are over the moon after former housemate, Ashley Ogle, announced that she had bagged her 1st gig after being evicted. The former Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant was the eighth person to be evicted from the house.

Ashley Ogle Bags 1st Gig after being evicted from 'BB Mzansi'

While she didn’t win the Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 cash prize, Ashley Ogle is winning in life. Taking to her verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday 24 February, the former contestant announced that she will be making an appearance at The Love Tour with Cici and Friends at Playhouse in Durban on 1 March. Ashley Ogle encouraged her fans to buy tickets to the event.

“Hey Ash-Angelz! Guess what? I’m making my first-ever appearance at The Love Tour with Cici and Friends! Join me on 1 March at Playhouse, Durban, for an unforgettable night of music, dance, and pure vibes. Grab your tickets at Webticket or Pick n Pay; can’t wait to party with you,” Ashley Ogle said.

Mzansi reacts after Ashley Ogle lands her 1st gig

After Ashley Ogle announced that she had landed her 1st gig, ecstatic fans flooded the comments section with celebratory messages.

@Markosonke1 exclaimed:

“Evicted but still elevating! Love to see it, Ash! Durban better be ready for those pure vibes! I’m from Joburg can I come?”

@chafford100Esex said:

“Get that money Ash 👏🏽”

@LitzzySimply said:

“Congratulations my Queen. This is just the beginning. Keep winning.”

@Oratiwe16 said:

“Sebenza girl...God bless the work of your hands Ash!”

@Zods_M said:

“Oh, I love it when God is showing off! Secure the bag Ash 👏♥️”

@NakatoErone said:

“I love it for u baby girl keep going higher and higher 🥹❤️”

@Caisey_kay said:

“God opening doors for you already☺️ I love this🤭❤️”

@MercifulNaya exclaimed:

“Booked and Busy...I know that's right 😁💅🏽”

@Crazy_Alicee beamed:

“My fav giving me bragging rights every second.”

'Big Brother Mzansi' are ecstatic after Ashley Ogle announced her 1st gig.

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Ashley recently left netizens gasping for air after she shared stunning photos on her social media.

The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate pictures of herself wearing all black on a motorbike on her Instagram page which left netizens swooning over her beauty.

Sweet Guluva still stuck on Ashley Ogle

Sweet Guluva, Ashley Ogle’s love interest in the Big Brother Mzansi house, recently proved that his heart belongs to her.

On Thursday 20 February, the Big Brother Mzansi housemate left South Africans touched after being caught on camera saying goodnight to Ashley Ogle’s picture. The heartwarming moment sparked a flurry of reactions on X.

Ashley Ogle shares her thoughts on 'Big Brother Mzansi' contestants

Briefly News previously reported that Ashley Ogle shared her thoughts on who would make it to the finals of Big Brother Mzansi Season 5.

The former housemate singled out three contestants she believes have no chance of winning the cash prize. The viral interview was shared by Big Brother Mzansi on social media sparking mixed reactions.

