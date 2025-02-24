Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Ashley Ogle recently stunned in new pictures on social media

Ever since her eviction, the young reality TV star has been serving us looks on her Instagram page

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with complimentary messages

Ashley Ogle looked stunning in her new pictures.

Source: Instagram

One thing about the 26-year-old reality TV star Ashley Ogle is that she continued to serve looks on social media.

Recently, the former Big Brother Mzansi housemate who was the eighth person to be evicted from the house posted new stunning pictures of herself wearing all black on a motorbike on her Instagram page which left many netizens swooning over her beauty.

She captioned the pictures:

"Confidence isn’t about being perfect, it’s about being real!"

See the post below:

Fans gush over Ashley Ogle's new pictures

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with complimentary messages. Here's what they had to say:

naledi_ra wrote:

"Serve baby girl feed us more."

yenkosi_1 said:

"Your beauty is unmatched Lokhuzane."

ma__ndelu responded:

"Hot Like a HEATOR."

natashakahiuoua replied:

"Yoh this woman is so beautiful."

wendy_ndwandwee commented:

"Big brother wasn’t ready for this huuuh."

thembi_ntswayi mentioned:

"I can’t pick a favourite they’re all too good."

Ashley had fans gushing over her beauty.

Source: UGC

Ashley Ogles shares her thoughts on BB Mzansi's housemates

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemate Ashley Ogle has revealed which remaining contestants will reach the finals. She also shared her thoughts on which housemates don’t stand a chance to win the cash prize.

In a viral video, Ashley named the three housemates she felt would not last 90 days. She also set the record straight regarding her relationship with current Big Brother Mzansi housemate Sweet Guluva.

Sweet Guluva still stuck on Ashley Ogle

Just a few days ago, Sweet Guluva tugged at viewers’ heartstrings when he proved that he is still attached to his love interest, former housemate Ashley Ogle.

A section of viewers feared Sweet Guluva would move on with any of the remaining ladies in the house following Ashley's eviction. However, on Thursday 20 February 2025, Sweet Guluva proved he was still smitten by Ashley.

A video shared by social media user Ohemaa_akyaa89 on X (formerly Twitter) shows Sweet Guluva standing in silence in front of the gallery wall on Thursday night before heading off to bed. In a heartwarming moment, he said goodnight to Ashley Ogle’s picture and then went to the bedroom.

KayB and Savage surprise fans with saucy video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that reality TV stars KayB Mphirime and Savage have made their relationship official on social media. The stars announced their romance with a saucy clip online.

A few weeks after leaving the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition house, KayB Mphirime and Savage have seemingly made things official. The stars turned the streets ablaze with a saucy Valentine's Day video. In the video, the lovers showed some public displays of affection.

